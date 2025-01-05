'S'mores and Zyns': Donald Trump Jr. Ridiculed for Family Photo Featuring a Container of Nicotine Pouches Next to his 10-Year-Old Daughter
Donald Trump Jr. caused a stir on social media after posting photos of his two youngest children, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10, and a package of nicotine pouches.
The pictures depicted a family gathering filled with snacks, board games and an opened container of ZYN nicotine next to Chloe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the post, Don Jr. wrote: "Game night and indoor s'mores!"
Several critics took to the comments to point out the container and call out the former first son for having the nicotine product out and the open so close to his children.
One commenter wrote: "Not the Zyn next to the child!"
Another Instagram user called out the New York businessman and joked: "You probably shouldn't let your daughter Zyn at that age."
A third person commented: "S'mores and Zyns", followed by a string of laughing emojis.
Others pointed out the product's proximity to the children while not taking issue, as the canister was closed and the children did not even acknowledge its presence.
The post and responses come after Zyn surfaced as an unlikely symbol for "conservative masculinity" over the past year, thanks in part to promotions from figures ranging from Tucker Carlson and the founders of the "Full Send" podcast.
The product made headlines in November when Carlson decided to ditch it to launch a competitor called ALP after the brand's parent company employees allegedly made Democratic political donations.
Carlson said: "I'm embarrassed to say it, it's made by a huge company, huge donors to Kamala Harris, I'm not gonna use that brand anymore. I mean I think it's fine...for like your girlfriend or whatever, but I don't think men should use that brand. It starts with a 'Z'"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 47-year-old dad recently debuted his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, at Mar-a-Lago on New Year's Eve after ditching his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he recently broke up with after their years-long engagement.
Trump Jr. was forced to issue a statement, breaking his silence on the split to say the two are handling it amicably.
The former first son said, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," before celebrating his birthday with Anderson on December 31.
He told Page Six: "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play (as US ambassador to Greece).
"She's been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president.
"The people of Greece are getting an absolute star, and now the whole world will see it more than ever."