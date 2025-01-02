Musk Moves In: Elon Living In Cottage Available For Rent on New Pal Donald Trump's Property at Mar-a-Lago as Billionaire Grows Closer to President-elect
Elon Musk and Donald Trump have apparently answered calls from critics for the two to "get a room."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the world's richest man has moved into the president-elect's Florida mega mansion.
Ever since his shocking presidential victory in November, Musk, 53, and Trump, 78, have been besties – spotted at numerous events together, including welcoming the new year together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
Now, the Tesla founder has made his next move in order to work his way deeper into Trump's upcoming presidency: he has been renting a lavish cottage on the property.
According to The New York Times, Musk has been staying in a cabin named Banyan, which routinely rents for over $2,000 a night.
The residence is only a mere several hundred feet away from the main house, allowing the two to work hand-in-hand during Trump's transition.
Musk was recently spotted at a private dinner earlier this month with the president-elect, along with Amazon founder and former CEO, Jeff Bezos. He has also been present for meetings with various world leaders and reportedly spends hours as a special advisor to Trump at his Florida office.
However, the billionaire, who along with Vivek Ramaswamy was appointed to head what is being called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is said to be quickly ruffling the feathers of some close to the incoming world leader.
Insiders claimed Musk has become a "comical distraction," as he's been hanging around Trump's Palm Beach property, giving unsolicited feedback.
A source told Politico: “Elon is getting a little big for his britches."
The incoming president recently received backlash after Musk was in on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although insiders now say Musk just happened to be in the room when the call occurred, and Trump handed the phone over to him.
He also sided with his pal on an issue dividing his MAGA base, backing the tech mogul in the heated debate over H-1B visas.
Trump said he agreed with Musk's position on utilizing the visa program to hire immigrants over U.S. citizens, particularly in the tech industry, despite widespread outrage from his supporters.
The President-elect doesn't seem too bothered by Musk's presence, as the duo were see together in Trump's golf cart, introducing him to club members.
Musk proved membership has its privileges during Trump's 2024 campaign, of which he paid off nearly $175million for everything from a direct-mail program to digital advertising, becoming a notable face throughout the election run.
The tech mogul's colossal efforts over the past six months, mixed with the Republican candidate's "get-out-the-vote" operation in battleground states, was a notable driving force in Trump's win over Kamala Harris.
Musk even admitted so on the night of the election, telling Tucker Carlson while sitting two seats away from Trump at his private club in Florida: "My America PAC massively improved the Republican ground game in the swing states."
Aside from his efforts, Musk was one of Trump's biggest cheerleaders – turning his X account into a pro-Trump megaphone in order to spread his message to a massive audience.
He wrote on the platform after Trump won: "Worth noting that far more 'billionaires' backed Harris than Trump and she raised almost 50% more money. Nonetheless, America showed that elections aren’t just a function of money and gave Trump a resounding victory!"