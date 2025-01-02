Musk Moves In: Elon Living In Cottage Available For Rent on New Pal Donald Trump's Property at Mar-a-Lago as Billionaire Grows Closer to President-elect

Ever since his shocking presidential victory in November, Musk, 53, and Trump, 78, have been besties – spotted at numerous events together, including welcoming the new year together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Now, the Tesla founder has made his next move in order to work his way deeper into Trump's upcoming presidency: he has been renting a lavish cottage on the property.

According to The New York Times, Musk has been staying in a cabin named Banyan, which routinely rents for over $2,000 a night.

The residence is only a mere several hundred feet away from the main house, allowing the two to work hand-in-hand during Trump's transition.