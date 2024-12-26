Elon Musk Reveals Slimmed-Down Figure and Admits to Taking Ozempic-like Weight Loss Drug While Posing in Santa Outfit on Christmas
Elon Musk has revealed the secret to his new svelte body – thanking an Ozempic-like drug for helping him lose weight.
The world's richest man has been open about his support for weight-loss drugs as he's been showing off his slimmed-down figure on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Musk shared a photo on X dressed as a skinny Santa. The 53-year-old struck a pose in front of a brightly decorated Christmas tree shinning under a large white chandelier.
The Tesla inventor was dressed head-to-toe in a classic red suit. But notably absent was a belly that looked like a bowl full of jelly.
He captioned the "Ozempic Santa," before admitting his drug of choice was actually Ozempic competitor Mounjaro, which provides most of the same benefits but is far less publicly known.
Musk joked: "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it."
Mounjaro, like Ozempic, is a GLP-1 inhibitor – developed to help people with diabetes. Musk said he prefers Mounjaro because it has fewer side effects on his body.
"High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpsons," he explained.
A clearly festive Musk cheekily added the effect was "like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!"
Musk has plenty to laugh about this year as he prepares to take a major role in President-elect Donald Trump's new White House.
The Tesla tycoon was a major secret weapon behind Trump's blockbuster win in the U.S. presidential election.
Musk footed nearly an entire $175 million bill for Trump's 2024 campaign, which included digital advertising, a direct-mail program, and door-to-door knocking, RadarOnline.com previously revealed.
The tech mogul's colossal efforts over the past six months, mixed with the Republican candidate's "get-out-the-vote" operation in battleground states, was a notable driving force in Trump's win over Kamala Harris.
Shortly after the new year, Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new non-governmental Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's reign.
In his statement announcing the new roles, president-elect Trump, 78, said of Musk and Ramaswamy: "Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal agencies."
Reacting to his appointment and giving his view of what he sees as government bureaucracy, Ramaswamy, 39, posted to X to say: "Shut it down."
Trump has tasked Musk to slash billions in government waste in his new role.
He said the tech tycoon and Ramaswamy will dismantle the $6.5 trillion federal government by co-leading the "Manhattan Project of our time" — dubbed the Dept of Government Efficiency or DOGE.
Writing on X, Musk pledged to slash hundreds of agencies from the federal government.
Musk also posted a clip of his chat with Tucker Carlson where he declared that government largesse is so rampant, citizens won't even notice it's gone.
He said: "There are around 428 federal agencies. There's so many that people have never even heard of.
"I think we should be able to get away with 99 agencies."