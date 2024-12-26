Elon Musk Reveals Slimmed-Down Figure and Admits to Taking Ozempic-like Weight Loss Drug While Posing in Santa Outfit on Christmas

He captioned the "Ozempic Santa," before admitting his drug of choice was actually Ozempic competitor Mounjaro, which provides most of the same benefits but is far less publicly known.

Musk joked: "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it."

Mounjaro, like Ozempic, is a GLP-1 inhibitor – developed to help people with diabetes. Musk said he prefers Mounjaro because it has fewer side effects on his body.

"High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpsons," he explained.

A clearly festive Musk cheekily added the effect was "like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!"