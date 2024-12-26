Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Reveals Slimmed-Down Figure and Admits to Taking Ozempic-like Weight Loss Drug While Posing in Santa Outfit on Christmas

Photo of Elon Musk and Santa
Source: MEGA/X

Musk showed off his thin new frame in a Santa suit.

Dec. 26 2024, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Elon Musk has revealed the secret to his new svelte body – thanking an Ozempic-like drug for helping him lose weight.

The world's richest man has been open about his support for weight-loss drugs as he's been showing off his slimmed-down figure on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

The Tesla CEO said he used Mounjaro for the weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk shared a photo on X dressed as a skinny Santa. The 53-year-old struck a pose in front of a brightly decorated Christmas tree shinning under a large white chandelier.

The Tesla inventor was dressed head-to-toe in a classic red suit. But notably absent was a belly that looked like a bowl full of jelly.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

He captioned the "Ozempic Santa," before admitting his drug of choice was actually Ozempic competitor Mounjaro, which provides most of the same benefits but is far less publicly known.

Musk joked: "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it."

Mounjaro, like Ozempic, is a GLP-1 inhibitor – developed to help people with diabetes. Musk said he prefers Mounjaro because it has fewer side effects on his body.

"High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpsons," he explained.

A clearly festive Musk cheekily added the effect was "like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!"

Article continues below advertisement
rump advisor elon musk
Source: MEGA

Musk said the drug had fewer side effects than Ozempic

Article continues below advertisement

Musk has plenty to laugh about this year as he prepares to take a major role in President-elect Donald Trump's new White House.

The Tesla tycoon was a major secret weapon behind Trump's blockbuster win in the U.S. presidential election.

Musk footed nearly an entire $175 million bill for Trump's 2024 campaign, which included digital advertising, a direct-mail program, and door-to-door knocking, RadarOnline.com previously revealed.

The tech mogul's colossal efforts over the past six months, mixed with the Republican candidate's "get-out-the-vote" operation in battleground states, was a notable driving force in Trump's win over Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite image of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Tesla CEO will take an expanded role in Trump's White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the new year, Musk and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new non-governmental Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's reign.

In his statement announcing the new roles, president-elect Trump, 78, said of Musk and Ramaswamy: "Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal agencies."

Reacting to his appointment and giving his view of what he sees as government bureaucracy, Ramaswamy, 39, posted to X to say: "Shut it down."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
sean penn looking like wrinkled prune joke to pals

Shriveled Sean Penn, 64, 'Looking Like Wrinkled Prune Joke' To Pals By Flaunting New Girlfriend 3 Years Younger Than His Daughter Dylan

billy ray cyrus achy breaky heart for miley cyrus

Country Crooner Billy Ray Cyrus Has Achy-Breaky Heart For 'Estranged' Daughter Miley Cyrus After he Torched Relationship with Family Over Farcical Firerose Marriage

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump elon musk body language decoded tired sick bromance
Source: MEGA

Trump appointed Musk to head the Department of Government Efficiency.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump has tasked Musk to slash billions in government waste in his new role.

He said the tech tycoon and Ramaswamy will dismantle the $6.5 trillion federal government by co-leading the "Manhattan Project of our time" — dubbed the Dept of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

Writing on X, Musk pledged to slash hundreds of agencies from the federal government.

Musk also posted a clip of his chat with Tucker Carlson where he declared that government largesse is so rampant, citizens won't even notice it's gone.

He said: "There are around 428 federal agencies. There's so many that people have never even heard of.

"I think we should be able to get away with 99 agencies."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.