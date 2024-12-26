'Go to Hell': Donald Trump Fires Off on Death Row Inmates Granted Clemency by Joe Biden, Calls Out 'Radical Left' in Bizarre Christmas Message

On Christmas day, Trump took to Truth Social and raged: "[T]o the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden.

“I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!"

The 78-year-old was not done there as he then called out the "Radical Left Lunatics" as well as China, Canada, and reminded his very loyal supporters of his plan for the United States to control both the Panama Canal and Greenland.