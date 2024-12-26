'Go to Hell': Donald Trump Fires Off on Death Row Inmates Granted Clemency by Joe Biden, Calls Out 'Radical Left' in Bizarre Christmas Message
Donald Trump used Christmas Day to completely bash death row inmates granted clemency by Joe Biden.
The outgoing president commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 men on federal death row Monday, a decision Trump is not happy about with just weeks until he steps into the White House again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Christmas day, Trump took to Truth Social and raged: "[T]o the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden.
“I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!"
The 78-year-old was not done there as he then called out the "Radical Left Lunatics" as well as China, Canada, and reminded his very loyal supporters of his plan for the United States to control both the Panama Canal and Greenland.
He said: "Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything.'"
The president-elect continued: "Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose citizens’ taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World.
“Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”
In typical Trump fashion, he also made sure to rip his opposition: "Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME.
"They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing,” he added, referring to Biden."
He concluded: "We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!"
Before he commuted the sentences of death row inmates, Biden was mocked for granting clemency to 1,500 individuals earlier this month.
"As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses," Biden said at the time.
The 82-year-old – who recently pardoned his son Hunter – was bashed on X, as one person wrote: "Not surprised. Nothing he does surprises me anymore."
Another added: "Let's be real. Joe isn’t doing anything."
Meanwhile, Trump is still focusing on Panamanian officials returning control of the Panama Canal to America, after former president Jimmy Carter "foolishly gave it away".
However, the president of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, has since hit back at Trump and reacted: "It was given to Panama and to the people of Panama, but it has provisions. You got to treat us fairly and they haven’t treated us fairly".