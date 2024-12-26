'Baby Driver' Star Hudson Joseph Meek Dead at 16 After Falling Out of Moving Car — 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Baby Driver star Hudson Joseph Meek has died at the age of 16. RadarOnline.com can reveal the young star sustained blunt force injuries after falling out of a moving car just days before Christmas.

Source: Instagram/@hudsonmeek The tragic incident occurred in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of December 19 in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama. According to reports, the young star died from his injuries at UAB Hospital just days after the incident.

His mother, Lani Wells Meek, wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post: "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met. "Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson’s Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson’s memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow. "Please pray for our family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss."

Meek had a successful career in Hollywood and is best known for his role in the three-time Oscar-nominated film Baby Driver as Young Baby. He also guest starred in the Emmy-nominated television series MacGyver and was involved in voiceover work.

His obituary said: "Hudson’s personality was one of a kind. He was confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted. He never let the facts get in the way of a funny story, and he loved friendly banter. He was a prankster, loved a good joke, and was happiest when he was making others laugh. Hudson thrived in settings that allowed him to meet and serve new people. Hudson was a vibrant and dynamic person who lived life to the fullest." It continued: "Hudson was also an accomplished actor. He worked on several major motion pictures and television shows, some of which will be released in 2025. He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew." A performing arts academy in Vestavia Hills, Acting Out, released the following statement following the death of Meek: "We are all devastated at the loss of one of AOA’s first and brightest stars. May you shine forever, Hud. You will be deeply missed. Please join us in praying for his amazing family during this difficult time."

