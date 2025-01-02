Melania's Moves: Donald Trump's Wife Debuts Her Own 'YMCA' Dance For The First Time At Star-Studded Mar-a-Lago Party
Donald Trump's wife, Melania, has debuted her own dance moves to the President-elect's favorite song, YMCA.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Lady was spotted busting out some moves for the first time at the star-studded Mar-a-Lago party.
Trump, 78, and wife Melania, 54, celebrated New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago Club estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night surrounded by family, friends, and fellow celebs.
In a video posted by Donald Trump Jr., the incoming First Couple was spotted singing and dancing to the Village People’s 1978 hit, YMCA.
Trump's oldest son captioned the video: "It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!!!! Happy New Year, all!"
The video circulated on TikTok and the First Lady received a lot of praise for her unexpected dance moves.
One user wrote: "I don’t think I’ve ever seen her look sincerely happy like this before."
Another said: "She is so classy and elegant."
A third added: "Love them both. It's nice to see them enjoying themselves after all they have been through."
A fourth wrote: "Love this full of energy, and the first lady enjoy the music with matching dance moves."
For the big evening, the 47th President sported a classic tuxedo, while Melania wore a tight, floor-length black gown with asymmetric straps and gold accents.
Trump's new close pal, Elon Musk, was also spotted at the lavish party busting a move with his 4-year-old son, X.
In addition to Melania's dance moves, another Trump family member had all eyes on her.
Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is married to his son Eric Trump, 40 took the stage to belt out a few songs.
Other members at the bash included Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend Bettina Anderson, Vice president-elect JD Vance, boxing promoter Don King, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Rep. Michael Waltz.
Donald Trump Jr.'s New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Shares Cryptic Quote on Social Media As His Family Fears Socialite is 'Using' Him and 'Will Ruin' The Brand
Back in early December, Melania opened up about her husband's very famous dance moves that he showed off during his campaign trail before he won the historic 2024 election.
In an interview with Fox News, Melania gushed that Trump's iconic dance is "very special."
She added: "This is a very special and unique dance.
"A lot of people are copying it, and everybody has fun with it."
But at the time, when she was asked if she had similar dance moves to the 47th President, she quickly said: "No."
On January 20, President-elect Trump and his wife Melania will be bringing their dance moves back to the White House.
In November 2024, Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.