Melania's Moves: Donald Trump's Wife Debuts Her Own 'YMCA' Dance For The First Time At Star-Studded Mar-a-Lago Party

RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Lady was spotted busting out some moves for the first time at the star-studded Mar-a-Lago party.

Donald Trump 's wife, Melania , has debuted her own dance moves to the President-elect's favorite song, YMCA.

The couple was beaming at the lavish bash.

Trump, 78, and wife Melania, 54, celebrated New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago Club estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday night surrounded by family, friends, and fellow celebs.

In a video posted by Donald Trump Jr., the incoming First Couple was spotted singing and dancing to the Village People’s 1978 hit, YMCA.

Trump's oldest son captioned the video: "It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!!!! Happy New Year, all!"