Meghan's Cooking Up A Storm: Duchess Rebrands Herself As A TV Chef In Latest Career Switch And Netflix Will Stream Debut Series

The series, called With Love, Meghan, will feature "friends old and new," and will be also based in her garden and even her beehive.

The trailer shows the Duchess cooking in her kitchen, picking produce from her garden and chatting with famous pals including Mindy Kaling while The Lovin' Spoonful's Do You Believe in Magic plays over the top.

Posting the trailer on her Instagram account, Markle wrote: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.

"Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!"

She signed off: "As ever, Meghan."