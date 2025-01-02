Meghan's Cooking Up A Storm: Duchess Rebrands Herself As A TV Chef In Latest Career Switch And Netflix Will Stream Debut Series
Meghan Markle has rebranded herself as a TV cooking show host after announcing a new series on Netflix.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 43, launched the new streaming venture on her Instagram page, which she kickstarted on Tuesday, featuring a trailer showing herself cooking in her Montecito kitchen.
The series, called With Love, Meghan, will feature "friends old and new," and will be also based in her garden and even her beehive.
The trailer shows the Duchess cooking in her kitchen, picking produce from her garden and chatting with famous pals including Mindy Kaling while The Lovin' Spoonful's Do You Believe in Magic plays over the top.
Posting the trailer on her Instagram account, Markle wrote: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.
"Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!"
She signed off: "As ever, Meghan."
Describing the series in an official synopsis, Netflix said: "Sharing some of her favorite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more, Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together.
"Whether it's preparing take-home gifts for guests or adding a sprinkle of edible flowers to breakfast, it's truly the thought that counts."
Speaking in the trailer, Markle says: "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.
"I'm going to share some little tips and tricks and how you incorporate these practices every day.
"This is about connecting with friends... We're not in the pursuit of perfection we're in the pursuit of joy."
Appearing in a snippet in the trailer, Kaling, who is being served up a piece of Victoria Sponge cake, says: "What! This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life."
Elsewhere, the royal speaks about "making new friends" and learning new skills – such as beekeeping.
In each episode, Markle invites friends old and new to roll up their sleeves and join her in the kitchen, or garden, as they share candid conversations and top tips.
As well as Kaling – who previously appeared on the Duchess's podcast Archetypes – Prince Harry and chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters also make appearances.
Markle also welcomes some of her closest friends, from Suits co-star Abigail Spencer to her "sister" and "fellow polo wife," Delfina Blaquier, wife to the Duke of Sussex's pal Nacho Figueras.
Professional polo player Figueras was the first of the Figueras family to feature in a Netflix series from the Sussexes, after starring in Netflix's Harry & Meghan, as well as the Duke's Polo show.
Markle's make-up artist Daniel Martin, who is often described as the mother-of-two's best friend, also featured in the trailer for the Duchess' new program.