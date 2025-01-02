Tom Brady Admits This 'Year Hasn't Gone the Way I Wanted' in Emotional Message as Single NFL Legend 'Spirals Out of Control' Over Ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

In the social media post, Brady posted a batch of photos with his two kids he shares with Bündchen: son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. The assortment of pics also included his eldest child, 17-year-old Jack, whom he welcomed with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady wrote in the caption: "I couldn’t have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life. Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible.

"I’m so grateful for the experiences, blessings, family, friends, and everyone else who has impacted me along the way. I’m so blessed to have joy and gratitude in my life."