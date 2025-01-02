Tom Brady Admits This 'Year Hasn't Gone the Way I Wanted' in Emotional Message as Single NFL Legend 'Spirals Out of Control' Over Ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy
Tom Brady is ready for a fresh start in 2025 as he admitted the past year was a struggle.
The former NFL icon took to Instagram to show how thankful he is for his kids – but completely snubbed Gisele Bündchen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the social media post, Brady posted a batch of photos with his two kids he shares with Bündchen: son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. The assortment of pics also included his eldest child, 17-year-old Jack, whom he welcomed with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Brady wrote in the caption: "I couldn’t have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life. Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there’s no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible.
"I’m so grateful for the experiences, blessings, family, friends, and everyone else who has impacted me along the way. I’m so blessed to have joy and gratitude in my life."
The ex quarterback, however, admitted 2024 was in fact a rollercoaster for him: "No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better. So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos."
Brady then made sure to remind all "the best is yet to come!”
The 47-year-old's year included the bombshell his ex-wife, who he was married to for 13 years before their divorce, is expecting a child with Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend.
At the time, an insider said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.
"It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least."
Another source claimed Brady was having a "hard time moving on from his marriage."
Following Bündchen's baby news, Brady posted a cryptic quote about falling short "again and again" on social media, as the insider hammered: "To a lot of people, that sounds like a cry for help. Tom seems to be falling apart."
In February 2024, a separate claimed Bündchen and Valente had already been dating for about eight months – right on the heels of her divorce from Brady, leading to some to accuse the famous model of having an affair.
However, the 44-year-old was quick to shut down the claims.
She told the New York Times of her relationship with Valente: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."
Meanwhile, Brady is said to be nervous Valente – who is 6-foot, 4 and weights 225 pounds – could defeat him in a match.
A source said: "Tom would never admit it openly, but he's a little intimidated by Joaquin. Joaquim might look average, but he's lean, strong and tough as nails.
"He's an incredibly skilled martial arts champ and that just adds to Tom's anxiety. Joaquim's no pushover and he's not scared by Tom either. "They're all going to have to co-parent, and Tom is going to have to be on his best behavior and not say rude things that could result in a flare-up."