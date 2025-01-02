'Tragic' Band Linkin Park Cap Huge Comeback By Landing Coveted Half-Time Show At This Year's Champions League Final In Germany — Eight Years After Singer's Suicide
Linkin Park will cap their huge comeback by playing the half-time show at this year's Champions League Final.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rockers have been booked for the soccer showpiece on May 31, which will take place in Berlin, Germany.
A source said: "Linkin Park have signed the deal, and they'll be playing at the Champions League half-time show.
"It's a really exciting gig for them, and they will be doing some of their biggest hits like One Step Closer and Papercut, as well as new songs.
"Last year Lenny Kravitz was the performer, so they are following in some pretty big footsteps.
"The show will come during a break from their world tour — so they will have time to relax on either side of the concert.
"It's going to be a bumper year for the band, and getting booked to play this half-time show is like the cherry on the cake."
New frontwoman Emily Armstrong, 38, has proved to be the perfect fit for the band following the tragic death of Chester Bennington in 2017.
The metal rockers made their long-awaited return in September, with Armstrong fronting the band.
They live-streamed their very first performance for the world to experience from Warner Studios in Burbank before announcing a small handful of dates across the world and the arrival of a new album From Zero, supported by lead single The Emptiness Machine.
A few days later, lead guitarist Brad Delson announced that he’d be absent for the group's upcoming tour, with Alex Feder filling in for him, but he assured fans he’d remain creatively involved behind the scenes.
"Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he'll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe," said Delson, noting that "fresh eyes, honest appreciation, and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment."
Speaking about relishing her new role as the band's new frontwoman, Armstrong said: "I welcome the challenge, but it was hard to know what (I was) getting into until I dived in.
"It's even overwhelming just thinking about it; you're trying to process it, but you can't, so I'm just cruising. I've got one job, so I do that, and everything else falls into place."
Linkin Park, who have shifted over 100million records worldwide, were at the height of their fame in 2017 when the devastating news broke that frontman Bennington had passed away.
The singer was found dead at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, south of Los Angeles, on July 20, 2017, at the age of 41.
Bennington's death was ruled a suicide by hanging — after he was discovered by a housekeeper in his bedroom.
He married wife Talinda in 2006 and they had three children together — Tyler, 16, Lily, 11, and ten-year-old Lila.
Bennington also shared sons Isaiah, 24, and Jamie, 26, with Elka Brand, and had 20-year-old Draven with his ex-wife Samantha, whom he married from 1996 until 2005.
The frontman had been open about his history of substance abuse and admitted in one interview in 2011 that he had once been a "full blown, raging alcoholic".
He went to rehab for his drug and alcohol addiction after marrying his second wife Talinda in 2005 and said he really began to change in 2007.
In a 2011 interview, Bennington said he was sober: "I don't drink. I choose to be sober now. I have drunk over the last six years, but I just don't want to be that person anymore."