'Tragic' Band Linkin Park Cap Huge Comeback By Landing Coveted Half-Time Show At This Year's Champions League Final In Germany — Eight Years After Singer's Suicide

A source said: "Linkin Park have signed the deal, and they'll be playing at the Champions League half-time show.

"It's a really exciting gig for them, and they will be doing some of their biggest hits like One Step Closer and Papercut, as well as new songs.

"Last year Lenny Kravitz was the performer, so they are following in some pretty big footsteps.

"The show will come during a break from their world tour — so they will have time to relax on either side of the concert.

"It's going to be a bumper year for the band, and getting booked to play this half-time show is like the cherry on the cake."