Brangelina Divorce: Brad Pitt Urged To Settle Bitter Eight-Year Legal Battle With Ex Angelina Jolie By Girlfriend Ines De Ramon who 'Wants Kids' With Actor
Brad Pitt was urged to finalize his bitter eight-year divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie by his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the jewelry designer, 32, wanted closure from the ordeal so she and Pitt, 61, could "have a life" and children together.
A source said: "He was influenced by Ines to finally settle.
"Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses."
The insider added: "She has made (it known that) her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled."
RadarOnline.com revealed in September that Pitt is open to having children with his new partner.
Another source said: "Ines is a positive influence on Brad. She has a really good perspective on things.
"It's sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction."
Jolie, 49, filed for divorce from the Bullet Train star on September 19, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. And the A-list exes have been declared legally single as of 2019.
They reached a settlement and signed divorce documents on Monday, December 30, but are still disputing over the $62million French chateau and vineyard, Chateau Miraval, they once jointly owned.
Jolie and Pitt were reportedly on the same page about signing the divorce papers because they agreed it was "time to move on".
An insider said: "Both sides realized it was time to move on. It was mutually beneficial to get it done with."
Pitt and de Ramon have been romantically linked since late November 2022, but made very few public appearances together in their first year of dating.
The age-gap couple made their official red carpet debut on the sun-soaked fourth day of the Venice Film Festival in August of 2024.
Another insider previously revealed that Pitt is "so grateful" for the raven-haired vixen, "who not only supports him but isn't fazed by being in the public eye or all of the issues surrounding (his) legal drama."
They shared de Ramon "doesn’t let any of those issues come between them or put any type of strain on their relationship."
Back in August, another source told how Pitt is "serious about Ines. He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing, and everyone likes her."
On Monday, Jolie's attorney James Simon confirmed the divorce was finally happening.
He said: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.
"This is just one part of a long, ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
The Mr & Mrs Smith stars tied the knot at Maraval in 2014, 10 years after meeting while filming the hit action-comedy film. They share six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.