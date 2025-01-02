Ellen's Nightmare Continues: 'Bachelorette' Alum Ali Fedotowsky Says DeGeneres 'Made Me Feel Stupid' and 'Was Laughing at Me' During Talk Show Interview

She soon softened her tone, offering a possible excuse and explanation for DeGeneres's behavior.

"I don't think she's a bad person. I just think that sometimes when you do a job like that all day, every single day for years, you're just kind of over it."

Fedotowsky tried to liven-up her appearance, coming out dancing and grooving, as was the comic's trademark at the time. But she believes that likely backfired.

She added: "She’s talking to people who are crafted, and then here I am, this 24-year-old famous-for-no-reason comes on her show and she’s like, 'I gotta talk to one of these idiots again?'"

Her appearance became so awkward, at one point the host asked her: "Are you drunk?"

Fedotowsky concluded: "And instead of her laughing with me, she was laughing at me. I just felt really stupid."