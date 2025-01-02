Sam Asghari Baffles Fans As Model Debuts New Romance With Britney Spears 'Look-Alike' Girlfriend — 'He Got Himself a Knock Off'

Sam Asghari has debuted his new romance with a Britney Spears "clone" just weeks after his divorce from the pop star was settled. The model went Instagram official on New Year's Day with his new partner, realtor Brooke Irvine, sharing steamy vacation snaps that prompted fans to call out the similarities between her and his former wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@samasghari The actor made his new romance Instagram official with a series of vacation photos on New Year's Day.

Asghari, 30, shared a carousel post of him and Irvine captioned: "Happy New Year to All." The photos showed the two kissing in front of a night sky, cuddling on the trunk of a palm tree, and posing in various party attire.

Source: MEGA Fans called out Asghari for dating a 'look-alike' version of his ex, whom he was married to for 14 months.

Irvine, a real estate agent whose social accounts are private, appears to be around the same age as Asghari and resembles Spears with her blonde hair. Followers quickly called out the actor for shmoozing with a "younger version" of his 43-year-old ex, who Asghari was married to for 14 months. Asghari and Spears' divorce was finalized in May 2024 and officially settled in December.

One person wrote: "Swapped Britney for another DB", while another asked: "You exchanged Britney for that one younger model???" A third said: "How come she looks the same as Britney. He doesn't look as happy as her."

Another follower believed Asghari "has a type", while others said he "likes them blonde" and is "using another blonde for clout". Someone else labeled the actor's new girlfriend as "a Britney wannabe". Many also called Asghari out for "using Britney for her money", noting he was wearing an expensive wristwatch in one of his photos.

Source: MEGA The model filed for divorce from Spears in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

In early December, RadarOnline.com revealed Spears was officially celebrating two life events: her 43rd birthday and being declared officially single by the California courts. The divorce finalization came after she and the actor called it quits in July 2023, and Asghari filed for divorce one month later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@samasghari Asghari and his new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine, were seen kissing and cuddling in a tropical location.

The decision came roughly 13 months after the former couple tied the knot in June 2022. Spears and Asghari had a prenup, which sources said was "not challenged". While the Toxic hitmaker paid Asghari's rent for a few months after their breakup, the prenup largely protected the pop star's estate and left Asghari with little from the brief marriage.

A source said in May: "The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged. Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on." While Asghari quickly sparked up a romance with Irvine, Spears has reportedly been in an on-off relationship with Paul Soliz.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@samasghari The two shared photos coupled up in party attire while seemingly on a New Year's getaway.

Meanwhile, she also recently claimed to have "married" herself in an Instagram post last year, which showed her wearing a white dress and wedding veil. The singer captioned the shot: "The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done !!!"

Spears has also been shifting more focus on her relationship with her sons – Jayden James, 18, and Sean Preston, 19 – whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Insiders said the pop star was on "a mission" to reconcile with her boys after making her final child support payment – $20,000 per month – to Federline in November.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@britneyspears Spears' reunion with Jayden came six months after her sons called her for Mother's Day.