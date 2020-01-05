Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda has gotten remarried—on the same day she had wed the late singer, who committed suicide himself in 2017. According to a website, Talinda tied the knot with L.A. County firefighter Michael Fredman at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, on New Year’s Eve. Strangely, Talinda had also married Chester on New Year’s Eve back in 2005.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Linkin Park frontman killed himself by hanging in his Palos Verdes, California, home on July 20, 2017 at just 41 years old. Radar later exclusively reported MDMA (ecstasy) was in Chester’s system at the time of his death. The rock star had previously struggled with drug abuse, suicide attempts and depression.

Chester had also foreshadowed his suicide in his last interview before he passed. “I came to a point in my life where I was like, ‘I can either just give up and f*****g die or I can f*****g fight for what I want,” Chester said. “I chose to fight for what I wanted. I wanted to have good relationships. I wanted to love the people in my life. I wanted to enjoy my job. I wanted to enjoy being a dad and having friends and just getting up in the morning. Because that was a struggle for me.”

He had reportedly been distraught over how his best friend, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, killed himself by hanging in May 2017. Talinda had written online last year, “I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy.” In moving on romantically, Talinda noted: “To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you ALL for your continued love and support.”

The rocker’s widow said, “The death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you,” and said that Chester’s former bandmates have welcomed her new man Michael with “open arms.” Talinda added that she would “continue to honor Chester” in her “life’s mission” to make his death be not in vain.

Talinda and Chester’s three children, son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila, were reportedly at her wedding to the fireman with other friends and family members.