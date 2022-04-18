Tucker Carlson Suggests Men Tan Their Genitals In Bizarre New Video Promoting Masculinity

Tucker Carlson recently released the trailer for his new documentary focusing on the current “masculinity crisis,” and some of the methods he suggests to increase testosterone have left many viewers scratching their heads in confusion.

In the bizarre video clip shared on social media on Saturday promoting the Fox News host’s new documentary Tucker Carlson Originals: The End of Man, the 52-year-old political commentator suggests that one way for men to increase their testosterone would be to tan their reproductive parts with “red-light” therapy.