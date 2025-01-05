Your tip
Celebrity > Lily Allen

How Lily Allen Turned Detective to Uncover Love Rat Husband Was Looking for Other Women on Celebrity Dating App

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen discovered David Harbour was using a celebrity dating app.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Lily Allen turned into her own amateur sleuth after suspecting her husband, David Harbor, of cheating.

The Littlest Things singer, 39, had taken matters into her own hands after discovering Harbour, 49, had a hidden profile on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

lily allen turned detective uncover husband other women dating app
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen suspected her husband of cheating.

Raya, known for its exclusivity, has over 10,000 members, with a long waiting list of 100,000, accepting only about 8% of applicants. Typically, users disable their profiles once they find a new partner.

Allen joined Raya herself under the guise of "looking for women". When she looked around the app, she uncovered her husband's dating profile, showing he had been active on the app for at least a month.

lily allen turned detective uncover husband other women dating app
Source: Raya

David Harbour had a profile on Raya.

A source said: "Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing. She was doing her 'Wagatha' thing."

Former England football star Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen got the nickname "Wagatha Christie" after she turned detective online to out fellow WAG member Rebekah Vardy as the apparent leaker of stories about her.

lily allen turned detective uncover husband other women dating app
Source: MEGA

David Harbour and Lily Allen originally met on Raya.

Allen met Harbour on Raya in 2019, and they both deleted their accounts after their romance blossomed before getting married in Las Vegas a year later.

An insider said: "Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone.

"Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."

The singer has not made any public statements on her relationship with Harbour since it emerged they had parted ways last month, but a friend of the Smile singer confirmed that they had officially "separated".

By the time the couple broke up, Allen had become convinced that Harbour had a secret girlfriend.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Lily is of the belief that he has been open to meeting new people for some time now, though she only found out at the end of the summer."

lily allen turned detective uncover husband other women dating app
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen become convinced that Harbour had a secret girlfriend.

Harbour's dating profile, which leaked online, reads: "Visiting New York from Atlanta' and 'closet nerd that plays tough guys on your TV."

His profile includes the song The Houses Of The Holy by Led Zeppelin.

Harbour describes himself as living in Atlanta, Georgia, 800 miles from the family home in Brooklyn, New York, where the couple moved in 2020, with Allen enrolling her children in local schools.

He bought a house in Atlanta last year to be closer to the Stranger Things set.

