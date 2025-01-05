How Lily Allen Turned Detective to Uncover Love Rat Husband Was Looking for Other Women on Celebrity Dating App

Allen met Harbour on Raya in 2019, and they both deleted their accounts after their romance blossomed before getting married in Las Vegas a year later.

An insider said: "Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone.

"Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."

The singer has not made any public statements on her relationship with Harbour since it emerged they had parted ways last month, but a friend of the Smile singer confirmed that they had officially "separated".

By the time the couple broke up, Allen had become convinced that Harbour had a secret girlfriend.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Lily is of the belief that he has been open to meeting new people for some time now, though she only found out at the end of the summer."