Meghan Markle's Dad Reveals He is Moving to Asia, Says He Fears He'll Never Meet Grandkids

During a recent interview, Thomas announced: "I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time, and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness."

The Emmy-award-winning Hollywood lighting director has not renewed the lease on his Mexican rented home. Instead, he plans to travel and explore his options with his son Tom Jr, 58, Meghan's half-brother.

He said: "I don't know where I'll end up, but it is time to move on and find a place where I can live among kind people and enjoy the time I have left."

While there is no suggestion he is "fleeing" because of Meghan and Prince Harry, he says he hopes to find a quieter place to live and is considering options in Southeast Asia.

The father explained: "I traveled in that part of the world when I was a younger man. The people are so kind and welcoming, and they are respectful to older people."