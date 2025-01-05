Meghan Markle's Dad Reveals He is Moving to Asia, Says He Fears He'll Never Meet Grandkids
Duchess Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, has announced his decision to leave America.
The former lighting director has plans to possibly move to Southeast Asia, fearing he will never meet his grandchildren, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As his daughter launched her glossy new Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, Thomas, 80, announced his plans to leave his cliffside house in Mexico he's called home for ten years.
Meghan's father has suffered two heart attacks and a stroke in recent years and claimed his decision to seek a new life abroad is because he is seeking "peace" and "kinder people".
During a recent interview, Thomas announced: "I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time, and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness."
The Emmy-award-winning Hollywood lighting director has not renewed the lease on his Mexican rented home. Instead, he plans to travel and explore his options with his son Tom Jr, 58, Meghan's half-brother.
He said: "I don't know where I'll end up, but it is time to move on and find a place where I can live among kind people and enjoy the time I have left."
While there is no suggestion he is "fleeing" because of Meghan and Prince Harry, he says he hopes to find a quieter place to live and is considering options in Southeast Asia.
The father explained: "I traveled in that part of the world when I was a younger man. The people are so kind and welcoming, and they are respectful to older people."
Thinking ahead, the father-of-three confessed he has resigned himself to the fact he will most likely never meet Archie, 5, or Lilibet, 3.
He clarified: "I'm not running away. I am going in search of a more positive life. Every day I see something about Meghan. This week it has been the new TV show.
"I wish her no ill will. My dream is that one day I could bring my whole family together, like a 'normal' family."
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Being Held For 'Ransom' By Prince Andrew — Shameless Royal 'Using' Pooches Against King Charles To Secure Spot in $38Million Mansion
Meghan's dad also said a return to the States was unlikely.
He told The Daily Mail: "I am getting away from the politics of the States that disappoints me.
"At 80, it is time to go somewhere where the people are lovely, and I can enjoy a quieter, friendlier existence.
"In Southeast Asia, the medical care is good, you can live reasonably cheaply, the people are kind and respect older people and the food is healthy.
"Mostly, I just want peace. At 80, none of us know how long we have left.
"I want whatever time I have to be peaceful with none of the awful drama of recent years."