Convicted Killer Drew Peterson's Lawyer FLIPS on Former Client — Willing to Reveal Location of Murderous Ex-Cop's Missing Fourth Wife
While murderous ex-cop Drew Peterson tries to overturn his conviction for killing his third wife, his former lawyer wants to break the sacred attorney-client privilege pact to reveal the location of the remains of the creep's missing fourth wife.
Joel Brodsky once defended the now 70-year-old fiend but has stunned the legal community by declaring he wants to do the "right thing" and spill his guts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Hypothetically speaking, if it was disclosed that a convicted murderer who was never getting out of prison murdered another person who was missing, and his victim's remains were recovered – the harm to the convicted murderer would be negligible", he stated in an eye-popping 1,300-word social media post.
He continued: "The remains could be recovered and could be given a proper burial in sanctified ground and this person's father, sister, brother and children could attend the funeral, giving them closure and some degree of peace knowing that their loved one had not been disposed of like so much garbage."
Peterson is serving life for the slaying of third wife, Kathleen Savio, but he's also the prime suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy. Stacy, a 23-year-old mother of two, mysteriously vanished on October 28, 2007.
The disappearance garnered national headlines because Peterson, then a police sergeant in Bolingbrook, III., was already a suspect in the death of Savio, 40.
Peterson wasn't charged in Stacy's case because her body was never found. At the time, he claimed she'd run off with another man, leaving her children behind with him. Stacy's heartbroken sister, Cassandra Cales, said she is aware of Brodsky's extraordinary legal request and has recently thought about contacting Peterson in a desperate bid to end the 17-year mystery.
Cales has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her ongoing search-based on various tips and self-generated gumshoe leads.
"I'm working on a possible lead right now," she said. "It fits into the time frame. I just haven't found the right resources to get that one done."
She added she's prepared to follow up on any tip that may lead to the discovery of her sister's remains.
She vowed: "If someone has a dream or they rub a crystal ball and it says she's here, and if it's somewhere I haven't been before, I'll go take a look. This is my sister, and I will do whatever I have to do. I'm never going to stop."
Meanwhile, despite overwhelming evidence pinning Savio's death to Peterson, he has vehemently maintained his innocence. Her body was found in a dry bathtub in her home in 2004.
Even though she had extensive bruises and a large gash on her scalp, her death was first ruled an accidental drowning before later being changed to homicide.
Peterson was also sentenced to 38 years behind bars plus an extra 40 years for trying to hire a hitman to knock off a state prosecutor who put him behind bars.
But in 2023, the brute filed a six-page handwritten motion seeking a new trial to overturn his murder conviction. In it, he accuses his former lawyer Brodsky of ineffective counsel, charges that Brodsky prevented him from testifying in his own defense, and argues that the state's witness, Rev. Neil Schori, should not have been allowed to testify about Stacy, declaring that she told him: "I live with a murderer."
Will County Judge Edward Burmila agreed to hear the case, assigning Peterson a public defender and slapping Brodsky with a gag order.
"I cannot comment but my argument in the [online] article speaks for itself," Brodsky told RadarOnline.com. "Until the gag order is lifted, I really can't say anything more."