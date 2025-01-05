Convicted Killer Drew Peterson's Lawyer FLIPS on Former Client — Willing to Reveal Location of Murderous Ex-Cop's Missing Fourth Wife

While murderous ex-cop Drew Peterson tries to overturn his conviction for killing his third wife, his former lawyer wants to break the sacred attorney-client privilege pact to reveal the location of the remains of the creep's missing fourth wife.

Joel Brodsky once defended the now 70-year-old fiend but has stunned the legal community by declaring he wants to do the "right thing" and spill his guts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Hypothetically speaking, if it was disclosed that a convicted murderer who was never getting out of prison murdered another person who was missing, and his victim's remains were recovered – the harm to the convicted murderer would be negligible", he stated in an eye-popping 1,300-word social media post.

He continued: "The remains could be recovered and could be given a proper burial in sanctified ground and this person's father, sister, brother and children could attend the funeral, giving them closure and some degree of peace knowing that their loved one had not been disposed of like so much garbage."