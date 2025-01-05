Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Being Held For 'Ransom' By Prince Andrew — Shameless Royal 'Using' Pooches Against King Charles To Secure Spot in $38Million Mansion

queen elizabeth corgis held for ransom by prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew holds Queen Elizabeth's Corgis 'ransom' to secure a $38M royal mansion spot.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Andrew has disgracefully stooped to using his deceased mother's beloved two corgi pooches as "ransom" to stop his older brother, King Charles, from booting him from the $38 million royal mansion where he's been living high on the hog – despite his shocking ties to pervy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, sources revealed.

The prurient prince, 64, has alerted the cancer-stricken monarch that if he gets thrown to the dogs, the corgis – Muick and Sandy – go with him.

A royal insider said: "When Queen Elizabeth died, she entrusted her two darling dogs to Andrew and his family. He's now banking on the canines to shield him from moving.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth corgis held for ransom by prince andrew
Source: ROYAL INSIDER/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Prince Andrew's desperate attempt to hold onto the Royal Lodge comes at the expense of Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's essentially told Charles that if his lifestyle were to suffer, the dogs will be collateral damage."

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, cancer-battling King Charles, 75, has been pressuring Prince Andrew to downsize from the 31-room Royal Lodge on the same grounds as Windsor Castle that has been his and ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson's home since they inked a 75-year lease in 2003.

In a bid to force him out, Charles ruthlessly cut off Andrew's $1.29 million annual allowance and his seven-figure security detail.

"Andrew living in that huge home is a national embarrassment, given everything he's been accused of", said a palace insider. "But the duke believes that leaving would be an admission of guilt for having done the worst of what people suspect. "This puts Charles in an untenable position and with few good choices."

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth corgis held for ransom by prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew's scandalous ties to Epstein and the Giuffre lawsuit still haunt him as he struggles to avoid eviction from the royal mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew has been an outcast since he was sued in August 2021 by Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she'd been pimped out to womanizing Randy Andy when he was 41 and she was 17.

The now 41-year-old sex victim accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was under 18-the first in 2001 when Epstein and his sex trafficking "madame" Ghislaine Maxwell took them to a London nightclub.

Andrew has steadfastly denied the charges – and knowing about Epstein's global sex trafficking ring – but he still settled her rape lawsuit against him in February 2022 for an estimated $12 million, a month after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his royal duties and military honors.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth corgis held for ransom by prince andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles sees Prince Andrew's latest move with the corgis as a shameless attempt to preserve his luxury life.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Running Out of Money and Friends' — The Sussexes 'Lost Allies' at Netflix Before Docuseries 'Polo' Flopped with Viewers

meghan markles recent social media blunder exposed return instagram

Meghan Markle's Social Media Mistake Exposed After the Former Actress Returns to Instagram

The palace insider said: "Andrew is desperate to preserve what little of his tattered reputation is left. But from Charles' view, using the dogs as a bargaining chip is beyond the pale.

"It's conniving and calculating and an indication of Andrew's true colors."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.