Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Being Held For 'Ransom' By Prince Andrew — Shameless Royal 'Using' Pooches Against King Charles To Secure Spot in $38Million Mansion
Prince Andrew has disgracefully stooped to using his deceased mother's beloved two corgi pooches as "ransom" to stop his older brother, King Charles, from booting him from the $38 million royal mansion where he's been living high on the hog – despite his shocking ties to pervy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, sources revealed.
The prurient prince, 64, has alerted the cancer-stricken monarch that if he gets thrown to the dogs, the corgis – Muick and Sandy – go with him.
A royal insider said: "When Queen Elizabeth died, she entrusted her two darling dogs to Andrew and his family. He's now banking on the canines to shield him from moving.
"He's essentially told Charles that if his lifestyle were to suffer, the dogs will be collateral damage."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, cancer-battling King Charles, 75, has been pressuring Prince Andrew to downsize from the 31-room Royal Lodge on the same grounds as Windsor Castle that has been his and ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson's home since they inked a 75-year lease in 2003.
In a bid to force him out, Charles ruthlessly cut off Andrew's $1.29 million annual allowance and his seven-figure security detail.
"Andrew living in that huge home is a national embarrassment, given everything he's been accused of", said a palace insider. "But the duke believes that leaving would be an admission of guilt for having done the worst of what people suspect. "This puts Charles in an untenable position and with few good choices."
Andrew has been an outcast since he was sued in August 2021 by Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she'd been pimped out to womanizing Randy Andy when he was 41 and she was 17.
The now 41-year-old sex victim accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was under 18-the first in 2001 when Epstein and his sex trafficking "madame" Ghislaine Maxwell took them to a London nightclub.
Andrew has steadfastly denied the charges – and knowing about Epstein's global sex trafficking ring – but he still settled her rape lawsuit against him in February 2022 for an estimated $12 million, a month after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his royal duties and military honors.
The palace insider said: "Andrew is desperate to preserve what little of his tattered reputation is left. But from Charles' view, using the dogs as a bargaining chip is beyond the pale.
"It's conniving and calculating and an indication of Andrew's true colors."