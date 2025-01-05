Your tip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Running Out of Money and Friends' — The Sussexes 'Lost Allies' at Netflix Before Docuseries 'Polo' Flopped with Viewers

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face setbacks as Netflix allies fade and their projects struggle to succeed.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Duchess Meghan Markle's Tinseltown flops are further tarnishing her fading star – and now media pals who previously fawned over the renegade royal are treating her like a toxic has-been.

The floodgates have opened since the Netflix docuseries Polo, which the former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl coproduced with British hubby Prince Harry, failed to score points with viewers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince harry meghan markle running out of money friends
Source: MEGA

Hollywood dreams unraveled as Markle faces backlash over Netflix flops like ‘Polo.’

Recently, fashion and celeb site The Cut, which previously featured a gushing profile of the Duchess of Sussex – did a vicious turnaround by publishing a damning story by Danielle Cohen with the humiliating headline: Harry and Meghan's Projects Can't Stop Flopping!

Speaking of the scathing piece, a palace insider confided: "This is a terrible blow for Meghan. She thought she could depend on this writer, who she thought was her friend, to support her no matter what.

"But she doesn't get that writers need credibility, and nobody thinks the crap she and Prince Harry put out is any good at all."

The write-up discusses the heavily criticized Polo, which follows the exploits of the sport's privileged players competing in the exclusive U.S. Open championship.

prince harry meghan markle running out of money friends
Source: MEGA

Critics slam Markle and Harry's failed Hollywood ventures, leaving their star power fading fast.

Viewers have called out the streaming project for delivering precious little screen time featuring its royal producers, who ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase Hollywood dollars.

Now, Cohen has hammered Polo as another of Harry and Markle's "tortured attempts to launch a successful Stateside endeavor."

prince harry meghan markle running out of money friends
Source: MEGA

Negative buzz around 'Polo' fueled doubts about Markle's future in building a Hollywood empire.

Alluding to 43-year-old Markle's lifestyle brand American Orchard Riviera, which has stumbled out of the gate, Cohen said Polo seems "bound for the same fate" as her "beleaguered jam company."

Sources said that the negative groundswell may be the final nail in Markle's coffin when it comes to building a Hollywood dynasty.

"It could be her last chance to get their Netflix deal renewed," observed the insider, who notes that the Sussexes were blasted as do-little "grifters" in 2023 by Spotify exec Bill Simmons after the company ended their $20million podcast deal with the pair.

prince harry meghan markle running out of money friends
Source: MEGA

Netflix fallout deepens for Markle and Harry as failed projects tarnish their reputation further.

Steamed Simmons shared: "I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories... F**k them."

Speaking of Polo, a royal insider said: "Netflix isn't even promoting this project, it's so bad, which means Meghan's lost allies there, too. They're running out of both money, Spotify exec AND friends."

