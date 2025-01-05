Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Running Out of Money and Friends' — The Sussexes 'Lost Allies' at Netflix Before Docuseries 'Polo' Flopped with Viewers

Recently, fashion and celeb site The Cut, which previously featured a gushing profile of the Duchess of Sussex – did a vicious turnaround by publishing a damning story by Danielle Cohen with the humiliating headline: Harry and Meghan's Projects Can't Stop Flopping!

Speaking of the scathing piece, a palace insider confided: "This is a terrible blow for Meghan. She thought she could depend on this writer, who she thought was her friend, to support her no matter what.

"But she doesn't get that writers need credibility, and nobody thinks the crap she and Prince Harry put out is any good at all."

The write-up discusses the heavily criticized Polo, which follows the exploits of the sport's privileged players competing in the exclusive U.S. Open championship.