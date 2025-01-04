'Heavy Botox Use, Filler to Accentuate His Features': Top Docs Reveal What's Really Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face
Matt Gaetz's new talk show on OANN has garnered a lot of public attention due to the former GOP politician's noticeable physical transformation.
Several plastic surgeons analyzed the former Florida congressman's new look and commented on the possible cosmetic procedures he underwent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Christopher Costa from Las Vegas took to X and wrote: "What it does look like to me is that he has been almost over-treated with neurotoxins, things like Botox.
"With your standard neurotoxin treatment, your goal is to soften the lines but still have facial expression and still be able to move the face.
"But in his case, it looks almost like he has been double-dosed, like these patients that come in and say, 'I want you to freeze my face.'"
The surgeon pointed out signs of Botox injections on Gaetz's forehead, around his eyes and even a "lip flip" to enhance his upper lip.
Other medical professionals speculated that Gaetz might have undergone additional treatments, such as lasers and peels, to maintain his smooth and wrinkle-free appearance.
Dr. Michael Persky from California criticized the approach taken by Gaetz's team, commenting: "Matt Gaetz's aesthetic providers have violated my four-word philosophy of beauty, 'no one should know!'."
Dr. Paul Rosenberg from New Jersey highlighted Gaetz's "Spock appearance", often associated with improperly administered Botox injections that result in over-elevated eyebrows.
Rosenberg explained: "When (Gaetz) raises his eyebrows to look animated... everything is frozen except the center of the brow, which causes his brows to go up artificially."
Several critics of the former GOP congressman also took to social media to comment on Gaetz's altered appearance, specifically focusing on his resemblance to the Disney villain Cruella de Vil and an extra in Ron Howard's live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas movie.
One user on X remarked: "I couldn't even tell that it was Gaetz. Fire your makeup artist. Seriously."
Another user criticized Gaetz's look, stating: "He looked terrible. Who did his makeup?"
A third person joked: "Matt Gaetz got a little too into the Christmas spirit and now permanently looks like he belongs in Whoville."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former Florida politician's new show launched after turning down President-elect Donald Trump's nomination as attorney general due to ongoing misconduct allegations.
The controversy surrounding Gaetz peaked with the revelation of a federal s-- trafficking investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
A report released before Christmas revealed that Gaetz had supposedly made payments totaling $90,000 to several women and a 17-year-old girl for s-- while in office. The report detailed allegations of Gaetz having s-- with the minor at a party in 2017, which he vehemently denied.