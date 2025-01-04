Bodycam Video Catches Ice-T Calling Cop a 'F---ing A--hole' During Tense Exchange: 'This Muthaf---a'
Bodycam footage has surfaced of Ice-T getting into a heated altercation with law enforcement in New Jersey back in May.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Law and Order: SVU star, also known as Tracy Marrow, was pulled over for driving with expired license plates, leading to a tense confrontation with a police officer, whom he referred to as a "f------ a------".
The confrontation was captured on bodycam footage that surfaced online, showcasing the exchange between Ice-T and the Hudson County Sheriff's department officer.
When the officer approached the Tank Girl actor, who was driving a Porsche, he cited the missing front license plate and tags which expired in 2021 for the stop.
Ice-T proceeded to tell the officer that he was on the way to a nearby DMV to update the paperwork on his Porsche, and that he tried to resolve the matter at the DMV.
In the bodycam footage, the officer asked the rapper: "Are you sure?"
He responded: "Yeah, of course I'm sure. Yesterday I went to the DMV and they said their system’s down, so that’s why I’m here. I got seven cars. I’m trying to get them all straight.
When the cop asked what time his appointment was, the Law & Order actor said: "I don't need one ... They know me."
When the cop asked to see the rapper's license, Ice-T admitted it was also expired.
The actor claimed: "That’s why I’m going to the DMV. You have my paperwork. You’re fine."
He tried to persuade the cop to either follow him to the DMV or allow him to park his car where he was stopped and walk to the DMV.
Ice-T told him: "You don’t gotta be that serious about this. I mean you can but you don’t have to."
The sheriff's department officer replied: "It is serious."
Marrow was getting visually frustrated and asked the cop if he’s going to “take me to jail.”
The officer assured the rapper he wouldn't go to jail before telling him his car was going to get towed.
Ice-T yelled: "You’re not gonna tow my f------ vehicle. If I’m not under arrest, I’m getting out of the car.
The TV detective walked up to the cop who warned him: "Don't touch me."
Marrow told the officer: "Give me my paperwork, you f------ a------. Give me my f------ paperwork!"
He then looked into the cop's body camera and said "Get this on camera. This muthaf-----. I’m a foot away from the DMV. You’re an a-------!"
When backup showed up, the sheriffs eventually allowed the rapper to leave his car parked while he walks to the DMV to update his license and registration.