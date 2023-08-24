Megyn Kelly Slams Kim Kardashian Over Her 'Vapid Vanity' After Reality Star Takes Her Glam Squad to the DMV

On Tuesday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News host didn't hold back when she played a clip from Hulu's The Kardashians that featured the SKIMS founder at the DMV with her stylists.

Kardashian was introduced with Kelly bringing up guest Jason Whitlock's past remark on "overpaid women," which the host said made for the perfect "Kim Kardashian segue."

Kelly said Kardashian's trip to the DMV "embodied exactly why I can't stand this woman."