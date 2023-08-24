Megyn Kelly Slams Kim Kardashian Over Her 'Vapid Vanity' After Reality Star Takes Her Glam Squad to the DMV
SiriusXM radio show host Megyn Kelly slammed Kim Kardashian after the reality star brought her glam squad along to renew her driver's license at the DMV, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly ripped Kardashian over her "vapid vanity" as she discussed the "mental illness" of needing to look good at all times.
On Tuesday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News host didn't hold back when she played a clip from Hulu's The Kardashians that featured the SKIMS founder at the DMV with her stylists.
Kardashian was introduced with Kelly bringing up guest Jason Whitlock's past remark on "overpaid women," which the host said made for the perfect "Kim Kardashian segue."
Kelly said Kardashian's trip to the DMV "embodied exactly why I can't stand this woman."
"I can't stand her for all sorts of reasons," Kelly said before playing the clip. "It's not personal. I don't think she's evil. I just hate what she represents."
In the video, Kardashian thanked the DMV workers "for staying open" before she was seen posing in front of the blue backdrop. The business mogul then joked that she wasn't going to smile and pressed her glam squad to help her "approve" a photo.
While Whitlock said the clip was likely a "gimmick" for Kardashian's show, he claimed her "obsession" with her looks was a "mental illness."
Kelly's guest added that while he wasn't going to deny that Kardashian was a "beautiful woman," the reality star's "spirit" was "very unattractive."
Kelly was more straightforward in relaying how offended she was by Kardashian's DMV stunt. Kelly said she was disgusted on "so many levels" by Kardashian treating her driver's license renewal as a photoshoot.
"Oh my God. That is stomach-turning," Kelly commented after the clip played. "She's all about appearances. That's the only thing that matters to her. That's it."
Kelly didn't stop there, either. She tore into Kardashian's body-shaping clothing line as she told her guest, "Even her billion-dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better."
"That's her contribution to the world," Kelly continued. "I'm not saying it's bad, but that's where she's making her money – looking at herself and encouraging young girls of America and around the world to look at themselves and have other people look at them instead of listen to them."
Kelly added that after listening to the Hulu star for "20 seconds, you're revolted at the banal emptiness that is the shell of that woman."