Kim Kardashian Blasted for Crossing WGA Picket Line as Strike Rages On: 'Now Part of Her Public Image'
Kim Kardashian is facing intense criticism for crossing the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line in New York City to film for the upcoming season of American Horror Story, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since May 2, WGA members in Los Angeles and New York City have been on strike in protest of failed negotiations between the writers' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) which included industry giants like Disney-Warner, Paramount, Universal, Netflix and more.
A-listers and Hollywood hosts joined the picket line in solidarity, while Kardashian cruised past it — quite literally.
Despite the American Horror Story writers being on strike, production pushed forward.
On Wednesday, playwright and former Law & Order: SUV showrunner Warren Leight tweeted about Kardashian's complete disregard for WGA members' plight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Sad to report that Kim Kardashian crossed our midtown picket line today," Leight wrote in the tweet. "Ushered past us into a freight elevator in her chauffeured Escalade. Writers aren’t keeping up, but Kim Krossed Our Line."
Kardashian was allegedly ushered in by security in a manner that attempted to conceal her identity — hinting to some that she may not be supporting the fight for higher wages, better healthcare benefits and fair compensation from streaming giants.
"American Horror Story was shooting in midtown," Leight told The Daily Beast. "We set up a line, she was driven past it into a waiting freight elevator. Building security guard put on a bulletproof vest which seemed over the top."
The playwright revealed that the business mogul "kept herself invisible behind heavily tinted windows," as she made the dramatic entrance.
Leight noted that those on the picket line "knew her call time, and she was driven in a bit ahead of it. Plus the degree of security massing before she arrived, then surrounding her car, pushing us away, [indicated it was Kardashian]."
The former showrunner added that while strikers initially assumed it was the reality star's vehicle, "once she got in, people on the set confirmed she'd arrived."
The Hulu star was called out by Leight for dismissing strikers, as the playwright claimed Kardashian "absolutely did not acknowledge the pickets."
"We understand working actors are required to cross our lines until their contract is up at the end of June," Leight explained of ordeal. "Many of them agonize over that, or send support in other ways. She’s obviously in a position where she could either opt out of her episode, or tell the producers she’s not comfortable crossing a line."
"She chose to cross. That's now part of her public image," Leight added.