Kim Kardashian Blasted for Crossing WGA Picket Line as Strike Rages On: 'Now Part of Her Public Image'

Kim Kardashian is facing intense criticism for crossing the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line in New York City to film for the upcoming season of American Horror Story, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since May 2, WGA members in Los Angeles and New York City have been on strike in protest of failed negotiations between the writers' union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) which included industry giants like Disney-Warner, Paramount, Universal, Netflix and more.

A-listers and Hollywood hosts joined the picket line in solidarity, while Kardashian cruised past it — quite literally.