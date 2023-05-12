Money Or Morals? Kim Kardashian Back Wearing Balenciaga After Condemning the Brand Over Child Exploitation Scandal

After kids posed with BDSM-themed accessories in November last year, Kardashian allegedly rejected an offer to do a 2023 Balenciaga campaign and declared she was "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand.

But eagle eye fans noticed the mom-of-four wore a pair of denim over-the-knee boots worth almost $4,000 and carried a pricey Balenciaga x Bang & Olufsen Speaker Bag while sitting courtside to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors on May 6 at Round 2 Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals NBA Playoffs.