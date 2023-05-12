Money Or Morals? Kim Kardashian Back Wearing Balenciaga After Condemning the Brand Over Child Exploitation Scandal
Six months is enough time for forgiveness in Kim Kardashian’s closet and world. RadarOnline.com has learned the reality television megastar, 44, has returned to wearing Balenciaga after previously ditching the luxury French brand after it was criticized for the exploitation of children.
After kids posed with BDSM-themed accessories in November last year, Kardashian allegedly rejected an offer to do a 2023 Balenciaga campaign and declared she was "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand.
But eagle eye fans noticed the mom-of-four wore a pair of denim over-the-knee boots worth almost $4,000 and carried a pricey Balenciaga x Bang & Olufsen Speaker Bag while sitting courtside to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors on May 6 at Round 2 Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals NBA Playoffs.
Fans immediately called Kim out over her fashion faux pas, slamming her for wearing the controversial brand after seemingly swearing the luxury house off.
“I will no longer be wearing balenciaga," one fan mocked, although Kim never said that. "Her day of Judgement (sic) will come!" added another. "Anything for money. Can’t wait for her to go down," wrote someone else.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Kim believes “people deserve second chances and the opportunity to correct their mistakes” and “the brand has taken numerous steps on their actions.”
Several celebrities — including Shakira, rapper 2 Chainz, Ray J, and more — have continued to wear the brand despite the backlash.
Kim was an ambassador for Balenciaga and ditched the brand after the controversy, allegedly declining an offer to work with the company in the future. She also swapped her pre-planned Balenciaga red carpet looks with other designers' clothing last minute.
The Kardashians star copped backlash for staying silent after images of children holding BDSM-themed teddy bears on beds, couches, etc., sparked controversy.
Kim — who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — explained her hesitation about speaking out when she finally addressed the controversy.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she told fans on November 27.
"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," she continued.
Kim said she spoke to Balenciaga execs about the controversial images, revealing they "will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."
As for her future with Balenciaga at the time, Kim told her fans, "I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.