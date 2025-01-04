'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Allegedly 'Punched a Woman Multiple Times and Threatened To Kill Her' Before His Latest Arrest for Domestic Violence
Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role in the hit TV show Home Improvement, was arrested on January 1 for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening to take her life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal officers responded to a distress call in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, just before 7 p.m. and spoke to the unnamed victim, who claimed that Bryan had attacked her.
The victim claimed the '90s sitcom actor "punched her multiple times" on the left side of her face and proceeded to choke her, causing her breathing to be cut off, fearing for her life.
According to police, the situation escalated when Bryan allegedly threatened to kill her during the altercation.
In the report, the cops claimed the woman shares a child with Bryan. However, they did not list her name.
According to jail records, Bryan, 43, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, and was charged with second-degree domestic violence.
He was in jail on a $10,000 bond, but online records indicate he was released around 8 p.m. Friday night.
He was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2020 and convicted on two counts before being arrested in a similar incident in July 2023.
Following the 2023 arrest, the Eugene Police Department in Oregon said in a statement that Bryan was booked in Lane County Jail with a charge of assault in the fourth degree after officers "received a report of a physical dispute" between a man and woman.
Bryan was also arrested multiple times in 2020, both for DUIs.
The actor's post-Home Improvement life got even wilder in 2021 when he was accused of fraud. It was alleged by four sources that Bryan had stolen money from them through a fraudulent scheme involving an agriculture-technology startup.
The unnamed accusers believed they received fake contracts and accused Bryan of collecting a total of around $50,000 from them.
At the time, Bryan denied the allegations and said: "This was not me running some shady scam deal or something – that's just not me," and claimed he was "in the same boat" since he invested in the company, too.
Bryan added: "What people don't understand is that you take risks. Nothing is for sure. It's the same with movie investments and everything else, you lose or you win."
Bryan's Home Improvement co-star and TV dad, Tim Allen, reflected on the actor's legal issues in a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I don't know what's going on with him," he said. "Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process."
"At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control," Allen added.