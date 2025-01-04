'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Allegedly 'Punched a Woman Multiple Times and Threatened To Kill Her' Before His Latest Arrest for Domestic Violence

Bryan was also arrested multiple times in 2020, both for DUIs.

The actor's post-Home Improvement life got even wilder in 2021 when he was accused of fraud. It was alleged by four sources that Bryan had stolen money from them through a fraudulent scheme involving an agriculture-technology startup.

The unnamed accusers believed they received fake contracts and accused Bryan of collecting a total of around $50,000 from them.

At the time, Bryan denied the allegations and said: "This was not me running some shady scam deal or something – that's just not me," and claimed he was "in the same boat" since he invested in the company, too.

Bryan added: "What people don't understand is that you take risks. Nothing is for sure. It's the same with movie investments and everything else, you lose or you win."