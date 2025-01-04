Fresh Claims Emerge How Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Raped Underage Girls In So-Called 'Red Rooms' of Sin

The trailer for Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy was released by Peacock on Thursday, January 2, revealing intriguing details about the music mogul's secret "red rooms."

One man, whose voice was distorted to conceal his identity, claimed: "Any time a studio or any room is red, he's making love and s--. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage."

In the doc, an unidentified woman's voice is heard alleging, "They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone," while attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents some of the rapper's alleged victims, called Combs a "monster."