Soldier Who Blew Up Tesla at Trump Hotel Left Journal, Declared Explosion Should Be 'Wake Up Call' … But Had 'No Animosity Toward President Trump'

The first letter, directed towards "all Americans", discussed how the country's leadership is "weak" and "only serves to enrich themselves."

His second letter read: "We are the United States of America, the best country... to ever exist, but right now, we are terminally ill and headed towards collapse.

"This was not a terrorist attack. It was a wake-up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence.

"What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives. ... I need to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost, and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took."