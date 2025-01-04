White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza's Husband Jeff Baena Dead By Suicide at 47 — Writer and Director Was Found by Assistant in LA Home after Tragedy

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and law enforcement claimed he died by suicide .

The Life After Beth director's body was found by an assistant on Friday, January 3, around 10:30 a.m., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, has been found dead at the age of 47 in his Los Angeles home.

Baena was born and raised in Miami. He later attended film school at New York University and moved to Los Angeles shortly after graduating to begin his career in entertainment.

He became a production assistant for Robert Zemeckis and an assistant editor for I Heart Huckabees writer-director David O. Russell.

After a minor car accident injured one of Baena's eyes, Russell began discussing story ideas with the young writer, and the two ended up collaborating on several scripts together.

The late filmmaker went on to direct several indie films such as Life After Beth, Joshy, The Little Hours, Horse Girl and Spin Me Round.

He even went on to write, direct and produce his own TV show, Cinema Toast, an experimental series made from re-edited and re-scored footage from public domain films.