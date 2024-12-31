Holiday Horror: Georgia Judge Stephen Yekel, 74, Shoots Himself Dead Inside County Courtroom Before Final Day in Office After Losing Re-Election
A Georgia judge who recently lost a bid for re-election has taken his own life inside his courtroom on the eve of what was to be his last day on the bench.
Sheriff's deputies confirmed State Court Judge Stephen Yekel died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Yekel, 74, was discovered early Tuesday morning, but the county sheriff said it looked like he shot himself late Monday night. He reportedly sent a note to the Governor's office, but officials would not reveal its contents nor provide a reason for his suicide.
A statement from the county, which straddles the border between Georgia and South Carolina, read: "The Effingham County Board of Commissioners and staff are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Judge Steve Yekel at the Effingham County Courthouse today and we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones."
The court was closed early for the New Year's holiday and will remain closed until Thursday.
Yekel was appointed to the state court in 2022, but lost his re-election bid in the June 18 runoff election to Judge Melissa Calhoun.
He was a former assistant district attorney in Chatham County and practicing lawyer with more than 45 years of experience but was at the center of several controversies that soured him to many of the residents of the small county.
Earlier this year, his ex-wife Lisa Yekel attacked some of the issues directly on Facebook, including rumors of infidelity leading to their divorce and failed businesses putting them under financial stress.
She also addressed allegations Yekel tried to use his position as a judge to get out of a ticket after a car accident.
Lisa wrote: "His best friend who passed away recently had Steve’s car in his shop for repairs and loaned him a vehicle to use, which is the reason he was not driving his car when he was involved in the accident.
"The Steve Yekel I know never would have asked the police officer not to give him a citation. He has always taken responsibility for his actions."
The late judge was also facing a lawsuit from a former co-worker who claimed she was wrongfully terminated by him.
In an email to former Effingham County Court Administrator Lisa Crawford, Yekel said he fired her because she was part of a conspiracy scheme to give people charged with DUIs dismissals or reductions in their charges.
However, according to Savannah news station WTOC, Crawford said she was actually let go because Yekel simply wanted to bring in his own staff.
She had been asking for over $10,000 in damages and for her legal fees to be paid for.
Yekel and his ex-wife moved to Effingham in 1999. The couple shares four children: Sean, Ashleigh, Blake, and Brett.
In a post on Facebook during his re-election bid, Yekel shared: "Throughout my service, I've upheld the principles of dignity, respect, and impartiality, treating all individuals, whether represented by legal counsel or not, with fairness and equality."
He ended his appeal with a note of gratitude for county voters: "Thank you once again for your trust and confidence in me."
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, the national suicide and crisis helpline is available 24/7 at 988.