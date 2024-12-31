Holiday Horror: Georgia Judge Stephen Yekel, 74, Shoots Himself Dead Inside County Courtroom Before Final Day in Office After Losing Re-Election

Yekel, 74, was discovered early Tuesday morning, but the county sheriff said it looked like he shot himself late Monday night. He reportedly sent a note to the Governor's office, but officials would not reveal its contents nor provide a reason for his suicide.

A statement from the county, which straddles the border between Georgia and South Carolina, read: "The Effingham County Board of Commissioners and staff are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Judge Steve Yekel at the Effingham County Courthouse today and we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones."

The court was closed early for the New Year's holiday and will remain closed until Thursday.