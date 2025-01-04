Bill Belichick's 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson's Influence Has NFL Coach Acting 'Immature and Rashly' — Now the 72-Year-Old is Returning to College
NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick is acting like a kid again – the 72-year-old gridiron maestro is going back to college and bringing along his sexy 24-year-old girlfriend.
Belichick, who won six Super Bowls guiding the New England Patriots, shocked the sports world when he signed a five-year, $50million contract to coach the University of North Carolina's football team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The stunning turn of events was announced at a UNC press conference on December 12 as his young sweetheart, Jordon Hudson, looked on.
A source declared: "Absolutely NOBODY expected a guy his age to go to the college ranks. A lot of people believe that Jordon has him thinking and acting decades younger – maybe even rashly and immaturely."
"He's acting like a college kid since he dumped his ex and found love with Jordon," the insider added.
Belichick and Hudson reportedly met in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida while he was still coupled with TV host Linda Holliday, 61. When he and Holliday split in 2023 after 16 years together, he started dating cosmetology school grad Hudson, who was once a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.
The nearly 50-year difference between the lovebirds has spawned a lot of ribbing since they went red-carpet official at the Museum Gala at New York City's American Museum of Natural History on December 5.
Now some jokers are comparing Belichick's return to college to the 1986 comedy Back to School, which starred the late Rodney Dangerfield as a self-made millionaire with no higher education background who enrolls in college.
But Coach Belichick may get the last laugh.
The source added: "Although Bill's up there in years, being with Jordon has been the shot of adrenaline he says he needed to revamp his life. Truth is, he feels just as comfortable hanging out with people her age as he does with older folks."
And he no doubt has something to prove after his disastrous final seasons with the Patriots, as the team floundered without superstar quarterback Tom Brady.
"Bill wants to show everyone who thought he was overrated and over the hill how wrong they are," explained the source. "He's determined to conquer a new challenge by winning a national championship.
They added: "He's feeling more energetic than he has in decades, and he's trying things he never would have considered thanks to Jordon's influence. He's a tiger. There's nothing stopping him now."