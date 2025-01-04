RFK Jr. Baffles Onlookers By Working Out In Tight Jeans and Hiking Boots – As His Controversial Diet Consisting of Raw Milk and Roadkill is Revealed
No Lululemon for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The health-nut cabinet nominee looked like the construction worker in Village People when he was spotted working out in tight jeans and hiking boots at Manhattan's exclusive Equinox Hudson Yards Fitness Club.
An insider said about Kennedy: "Some people didn't know who he was and were like, 'Who's that older guy?'"
Another source said: "He works out really hard, lifting weights."
The political nepo baby, 70, flanked by three security guards, also ran on the treadmill sporting street clothes rather than gym gear.
Fitness fashionistas said most New York gym-goers wear traditional workout attire, so younger Equinox members, who apparently didn't recognize him, were snickering at his attire.
RFK often exercises outdoors in Venice Beach, near his California home, wearing Levi's but no shirt.
The anti-vaxxer, who once had a worm in his brain, has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Department of Health and Human Services.
A former heroin and Twinkies addict, he now relies on a rigorous wellness regime.
In addition to his workouts, he said he attends 12-step meetings and meditates every morning, doesn't drink alcohol or do drugs, eats only whole foods, takes a number of supplements, and practices intermittent fasting, eating only between the hours of noon and 6 or 7 p.m.
His more controversial practices include drinking raw, unpasteurized milk and eating roadkill.