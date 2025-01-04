Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr. Baffles Onlookers By Working Out In Tight Jeans and Hiking Boots – As His Controversial Diet Consisting of Raw Milk and Roadkill is Revealed

rfk jr baffles onlookers working out in tight jeans hiking boots
Source: THE INDEPENDENT/YOUTUBE

RFK Jr. surprises onlookers working out in jeans as his raw milk and roadkill diet sparks controversy.

Jan. 4 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

No Lululemon for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The health-nut cabinet nominee looked like the construction worker in Village People when he was spotted working out in tight jeans and hiking boots at Manhattan's exclusive Equinox Hudson Yards Fitness Club.

An insider said about Kennedy: "Some people didn't know who he was and were like, 'Who's that older guy?'"

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr baffles onlookers working out in tight jeans hiking boots
Source: NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE; THE INDEPENDENT/YOUTUBE

RJK Jr. ditched gym gear for tight jeans and hiking boots at a swanky NYC fitness club.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source said: "He works out really hard, lifting weights."

The political nepo baby, 70, flanked by three security guards, also ran on the treadmill sporting street clothes rather than gym gear.

Fitness fashionistas said most New York gym-goers wear traditional workout attire, so younger Equinox members, who apparently didn't recognize him, were snickering at his attire.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr baffles onlookers working out in tight jeans hiking boots
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. was spotted lifting weights in street clothes, leaving Equinox gym-goers scratching their heads.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK often exercises outdoors in Venice Beach, near his California home, wearing Levi's but no shirt.

The anti-vaxxer, who once had a worm in his brain, has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr baffles onlookers working out in tight jeans hiking boots
Source: ROBERTFKENNEDYJR/INSTAGRAM; TOMMY G CLIPS/YOUTUBE

From roadkill meals to jeans workouts, RFK Jr.'s wellness regime is anything but conventional.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
eminem mom debbie nelsons turbulent relationship explored

Inside Eminem's Turbulent Relationship With Late Mom Debbie Nelson Before Her Death from Lung Cancer at 69 — From his Traumatic Childhood to Their Public Feud

Split photo of 'Dahmer,' 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

'Dahmer,' 'Girl in the Basement, 'Monsters' and More Terrifying True Crime Stories That Inspired Movies and Series

A former heroin and Twinkies addict, he now relies on a rigorous wellness regime.

In addition to his workouts, he said he attends 12-step meetings and meditates every morning, doesn't drink alcohol or do drugs, eats only whole foods, takes a number of supplements, and practices intermittent fasting, eating only between the hours of noon and 6 or 7 p.m.

His more controversial practices include drinking raw, unpasteurized milk and eating roadkill.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.