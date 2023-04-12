Late Soap Star Kristoff St. John's Daughter Arrested For Indecent Exposure For Allegedly Meditating Without Clothes In Grocery Store
The daughter of late Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John was arrested for indecent exposure after she was allegedly caught meditating without clothes in a grocery store, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Paris St. John, the daughter of Kristoff and former professional boxer Mia St. John, was arrested in Boise, Idaho, on Monday night. Three years ago the St. John family was rocked by the passing of Kristoff, who died in 2019 from heart disease related to alcohol abuse.
The bizarre arrest was the latest in a series of heartbreaks for the family.
According to the arrest affidavit, law enforcement was contacted on a report of indecent exposure at a WinCo earlier this week. A store employee told police that a woman was nude inside the store — and claimed she was praying and meditating.
When Boise PD arrived at the WinCo, Paris was allegedly found nude in the front office.
The store employee, who initially contacted emergency services, reportedly convinced the late Y&R star's daughter to put her clothing back on. Responding officers then arrested Paris for indecent exposure and transferred her to Ada County Jail, where she allegedly continued her concerning behavior.
According to authorities, when Paris arrived at the jail, she saw a narrow opportunity to escape and went for it.
Cops claimed that while Paris was inside the jail's sally port area, she ran for the exit when doors opened to allow an officer inside. Boise police yelled at Paris to stop running but she ignored their pleas and continued to flee.
Eventually, Paris was caught by officers after they grabbed and threw her to the ground.
After she was secured in custody, Paris was charged with three misdemeanors, including the initial indecent exposure charge, as well as escape and resisting or obstructing officers. The late soap star's daughter remains in custody for mental health treatment.
Before her father's 2019 death, Paris' brother, Julian — who suffered from schizophrenia — died by suicide in November 2014.
Paris' mother has been open about her family's history of mental health struggles, revealing that Kristoff suffered from bipolar disorder in addition to alcoholism.