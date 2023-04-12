Late Soap Star Kristoff St. John's Daughter Arrested For Indecent Exposure For Allegedly Meditating Without Clothes In Grocery Store

The daughter of late Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John was arrested for indecent exposure after she was allegedly caught meditating without clothes in a grocery store, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paris St. John, the daughter of Kristoff and former professional boxer Mia St. John, was arrested in Boise, Idaho, on Monday night. Three years ago the St. John family was rocked by the passing of Kristoff, who died in 2019 from heart disease related to alcohol abuse.

The bizarre arrest was the latest in a series of heartbreaks for the family.