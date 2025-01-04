Your tip
Beatles Biopics' Casting Puts Sam Mendes-Directed Films in Middle of Firestorm as Fans Will 'Analyze Every Move' Actors Make

Beatles biopic casting stirs controversy as Sam Mendes-directed film faces scrutiny from devoted fans.

Jan. 4 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Oscar-winning film director Sam Mendes is heading down a long and winding road to make four individual but intertwined biopics on the Beatles – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal who he's rounded up to be the boys in the band.

Sources confirmed Mendes' choices of Irish actors Paul Mescal, 28, and Barry Keoghan, 32, to play Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Mescal and Keoghan are tapped to play McCartney and Starr in Mendes' Beatles biopics.

Meanwhile, Englishmen Harris Dickinson, 28, will take on the formidable challenge of playing John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn, 29, is set to be George Harrison.

Veteran music manager Tommy Garrett said the choices sing and are likely to strike the right note with devoted Fab Four fans.

Dickinson will portray Lennon while Quinn steps into the shoes of Harrison.

Garrett noted: "Sam didn't go for any American actors who would have to fake the British accents, so they're ahead of the game. And they're all about the same age – so it'll look right!

"I especially think Harris will do a great job as John, but these kinds of projects are just fraught with danger because fans analyze every move they make. They'll say stuff like: 'Paul would never pick up a piece of toast like that.'

Garrett warned 'fans will analyze every move', as Mendes' Fab Four biopics face immense scrutiny.

"Anytime you do biographical films on the members of the most beloved band of all time, you can multiply all that scrutiny times a hundred."

The films are due to be released in 2027 – plenty of time to get their act together.

