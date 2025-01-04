Beatles Biopics' Casting Puts Sam Mendes-Directed Films in Middle of Firestorm as Fans Will 'Analyze Every Move' Actors Make

Oscar-winning film director Sam Mendes is heading down a long and winding road to make four individual but intertwined biopics on the Beatles – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal who he's rounded up to be the boys in the band.

Sources confirmed Mendes' choices of Irish actors Paul Mescal, 28, and Barry Keoghan, 32, to play Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.