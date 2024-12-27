Megan Fox's Heartbreak Over Machine Gun Kelly Split: 'She Can’t Wrap Her Head Around It'

An insider shared: "Megan's devastated. Yes, she’s the one who ended things, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still love him. She does. She just can't trust him."

This isn’t the first setback for Fox and MGK. This past year alone, she called off their engagement amid swirling rumors of his infidelity. "You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath," she lamented in a haunting caption on an Instagram selfie before scrubbing her page of every trace of him.

But this time feels different, the source shared: "Megan feels so betrayed. She can’t quite wrap her head around the idea that it’s really over, even though she says she knows it has to be."