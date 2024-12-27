Megan Fox's Heartbreak Over Machine Gun Kelly Split: 'She Can’t Wrap Her Head Around It'
Megan Fox should be reveling in the bliss of motherhood, but instead, the pregnant Transformers star is nursing a heart broken by betrayal.
The latest twist in her tumultuous romance with Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, unfolded over Thanksgiving when she reportedly stumbled upon text messages from other women on his phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider shared: "Megan's devastated. Yes, she’s the one who ended things, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still love him. She does. She just can't trust him."
This isn’t the first setback for Fox and MGK. This past year alone, she called off their engagement amid swirling rumors of his infidelity. "You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath," she lamented in a haunting caption on an Instagram selfie before scrubbing her page of every trace of him.
But this time feels different, the source shared: "Megan feels so betrayed. She can’t quite wrap her head around the idea that it’s really over, even though she says she knows it has to be."
Just days before their breakup, the 38-year-old actress announced the joyful news of her pregnancy with MGK. In a vulnerable Instagram post featuring a positive test and a striking image of her cradling her burgeoning baby bump, she wrote: "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."
Fox shares three kids—Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, eight—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK has a daughter, 15-year-old Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.
On November 24, MGK hinted at his future fatherhood on social media, stating: "Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don't worry. After all, I’m about to be a dad again!"
However, his enthusiasm soon turned to disarray as reports surfaced that the couple’s Thanksgiving getaway in Vail, Colorado ended in chaos.
Allegations and alarming messages led to an early exit for MGK from the trip, leaving their relationship hanging by a thread.
As whispers of their breakup spread, insiders weighed in once more on December 17. The first source revealed that MGK has a steep hill to climb if he wants a chance to win back Fox’s trust.
They noted: "Megan really tried to make it work, but she doesn’t fully trust him and that’s something she can’t reconcile with. Maybe he’ll change, the baby might be his wake-up call, but he has a lot of work to do to regain her trust."
A second source hinted at the precarious state of their relationship, suggesting that this might be the end of the road.
"Megan and MGK have a very tumultuous relationship, so they could always get back together, but this may have been the final straw for her."