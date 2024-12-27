Your tip
John Krasinski's 'Workaholic' Ways Create 'Giant Tension' with Emily Blunt — Is Their Marriage on the Rocks?

John Krasinski's busy schedule is said to be driving a wedge between him and wife Emily Blunt.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

John Krasinski is said to be on a relentless mission to conquer Hollywood, but his work schedule has put a strain on his marriage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders claim Emily Blunt is desperate for her husband to pause his busy schedule.

Sources claimed the actress, 41, wants Krasinski, 45, to "chill out, have fun and generally stop being such an uptight workaholic."

A source who has worked with Krasinski and Blunt claimed the actress wants her husband to 'chill out.'

The insider, who has worked alongside Blunt and Krasinski on some blockbuster projects, explained: "John learned the wrong lessons from the movies that totally changed his life – the first two A Quiet Place films that he made with Emily and which became shockingly profitable worldwide hits."

Krasinski prided himself in the hybrid role he took on for the films – including acting, writing and producing – so much so, the experience apparently fueled a desire to take on more work at the same meticulous level.

But the close source noted: "In both cases, he was rewarded with huge financial and critical success – and he isn't backing down one bit from that approach."

Krasinski was said to be motived to take on more projects following the success of the 'A Quiet Place' films.

Krasinski was said to be eager to redefine his legacy, shedding his comedic roots from The Office for more dramatic roles while stepping into the producer-director spotlight after his 2018 horror hit.

He was so committed he even contributed during the initial story phase early in preproduction, giving the script his own treatment before agreeing to direct the movie as well.

However, his unyielding work ethic is proving detrimental. The source said Krasinski's obsession with success has reportedly created “giant tension between him and Emily.”

Krasinski's non-stop work schedule has allegedly created 'giant tension' in his marriage.

While he's seemingly burning the candle at both ends, his wife has maintaining a starkly different vibe: "She is laid back, almost never stressed out.

"In fact, she puts you at ease the second she walks into a room. He's not that way and frankly, it's getting worse."

Although the Jack Ryan actor may find some breathing room in his schedule as he "going to focus on acting in 2025," he's apparently still planning to rope Emily into producing "one more A Quiet Place movie together in early 2026.”

The insider said a combination of 'pressure' and Krasinski's 'perfectionist' ways has caused him to work 'himself to the brink of collapse.'

The source added: “Emily loves those movies because they please audiences and play strongly all over the world, but it's John's exacting and exhausting process that is challenging for everybody.”

Blunt previously opened up about her life with Krasinski, confessing in March 2023: "I am married to a director, I know what it’s like to hold the tempest of the movie in your head and the pressures and being pulled in a million directions."

According to the insider, added "pressure" is one reason Krasinski has been so "hard on himself," on top of being a "perfectionist" and "working himself to the brink of collapse on the films."

They noted: "While public appearances showcase a strong relationship, it's not a fun energy to be around.

"There's a very simple cure: John needs to relax and finally live a little."

