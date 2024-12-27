'Gossip Girl' Actress Claims Mom and Cousin 'Broke into Her Apartment and Attacked' Husband as She Files Restraining Order Just Weeks After 'Missing' Star Was Found Safe

In the court document, Banks accuses Kumar and Singh of trying to contact her despite the TV star making it clear in October she wanted her privacy. Following repeated attempts by the duo to no avail, Banks claims they then reached out to Los Angeles police to report her as a missing person – a wellness check then followed.

According to Banks, her mother and cousin continued to contact her even after Banks' husband, Carlos, let them know all was well and she had no interest in speaking with them.

The actress also alleges she has text messages of Kumar and Singh threatening to "weaponize the police" against her.