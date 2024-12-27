Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

'Gossip Girl' Actress Claims Mom and Cousin 'Broke into Her Apartment and Attacked' Husband as She Files Restraining Order Just Weeks After 'Missing' Star Was Found Safe

Photo of Chanel Maya Banks
Source: @OHHEYCHANEL/INSTAGRAM

The 'Gossip Girl' star's life continues to take wild turns since going 'missing' earlier this year.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A Gossip Girl star, who in November was found safe after going "missing," has now filed a restraining order against her mother and cousin for allegedly attacking her husband, as well as for harassment.

Chanel Maya Banks filed for the restraining order Thursday, claiming her mother, Lutchmin Judy Kumar, and cousin, Danielle Singh, just won't leave her alone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
missing gossip girl actress maya chanel ohheychanel
Source: @OHHEYCHANEL/INSTAGRAM

Chanel Maya Banks has filed a restraining order against her mother and her cousin.

Article continues below advertisement

In the court document, Banks accuses Kumar and Singh of trying to contact her despite the TV star making it clear in October she wanted her privacy. Following repeated attempts by the duo to no avail, Banks claims they then reached out to Los Angeles police to report her as a missing person – a wellness check then followed.

According to Banks, her mother and cousin continued to contact her even after Banks' husband, Carlos, let them know all was well and she had no interest in speaking with them.

The actress also alleges she has text messages of Kumar and Singh threatening to "weaponize the police" against her.

Article continues below advertisement

Things then turned violent, according to Banks, as her mom and cousin allegedly broke into her apartment while she was away and attacked Carlos, stole his work badge, and put an Apple AirTag on her car to track her movements.

Following the alleged attack, the 36-year-old filed police reports.

Article continues below advertisement
missing gossip girl actress maya chanel ohheychanel
Source: @OHHEYCHANEL/INSTAGRAM

The 'Gossip Girl' actress accused her mom and cousin of 'attacking' her husband, Carlos.

Article continues below advertisement

Kumar and Singh were not done there, as they allegedly then accused her husband of murder, and then claimed Banks should be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

The Gossip Girl notable is asking the court to prevent her mother and cousin from contacting her physically or electronically, and to stop mentioning her name in public.

All this comes after Banks sparked panic after "disappearing" from her apartment for two weeks. At the time Singh and Kumar began the search and kicked off a GoFundMe page.

Article continues below advertisement

Singh and Kumar both claimed Banks had abandoned her dog, taking just a phone and laptop from the property. Authorities also confirmed they were looking into the case and revealed they conducted four separate, unsuccessful welfare checks.

However, on November 13, police revealed Banks was found in Texas and closed their case. Investigators also added that no foul play or crime was suspected.

Despite the update, Banks' family was not buying it, claiming the woman found was an "imposter."

Article continues below advertisement
chanel banks
Source: @OHHEYCHANEL/INSTAGRAM

Banks was thought to be 'missing' in November before being found safe.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Britney Spears.

Britney Spears' Bodyguards Claim Boyfriend Paul Soliz ISN'T Living at Her Five-Bedroom Mansion DESPITE Moving In ... as His Ex Struggles to Serve Him With Divorce Papers

meghan markle

A Very Non-Royal Christmas: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ditch Palace Traditions for 'American Style' Holiday After Snub 'Confirmed'

Article continues below advertisement

"(Banks) won't post a video saying she's safe because it's not Chanel," Singh said soon after.

During a rant on Instagram, Banks confirmed she was safe and included shocking allegations against her own family.

She said: "My name is Chanel Banks I'm a 36-year-old American nobody. I have met with the police and verified that not only am I OK, but I'm finally free."

Banks continued: "For my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual sexual abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I've endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so-called family, whom are all so very 'concerned' about my current whereabouts.

"I have met with the Police and verified that not only am I okay, but I'm finally free from my mother and her family..."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.