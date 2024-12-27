'Gossip Girl' Actress Claims Mom and Cousin 'Broke into Her Apartment and Attacked' Husband as She Files Restraining Order Just Weeks After 'Missing' Star Was Found Safe
A Gossip Girl star, who in November was found safe after going "missing," has now filed a restraining order against her mother and cousin for allegedly attacking her husband, as well as for harassment.
Chanel Maya Banks filed for the restraining order Thursday, claiming her mother, Lutchmin Judy Kumar, and cousin, Danielle Singh, just won't leave her alone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the court document, Banks accuses Kumar and Singh of trying to contact her despite the TV star making it clear in October she wanted her privacy. Following repeated attempts by the duo to no avail, Banks claims they then reached out to Los Angeles police to report her as a missing person – a wellness check then followed.
According to Banks, her mother and cousin continued to contact her even after Banks' husband, Carlos, let them know all was well and she had no interest in speaking with them.
The actress also alleges she has text messages of Kumar and Singh threatening to "weaponize the police" against her.
Things then turned violent, according to Banks, as her mom and cousin allegedly broke into her apartment while she was away and attacked Carlos, stole his work badge, and put an Apple AirTag on her car to track her movements.
Following the alleged attack, the 36-year-old filed police reports.
Kumar and Singh were not done there, as they allegedly then accused her husband of murder, and then claimed Banks should be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.
The Gossip Girl notable is asking the court to prevent her mother and cousin from contacting her physically or electronically, and to stop mentioning her name in public.
All this comes after Banks sparked panic after "disappearing" from her apartment for two weeks. At the time Singh and Kumar began the search and kicked off a GoFundMe page.
Singh and Kumar both claimed Banks had abandoned her dog, taking just a phone and laptop from the property. Authorities also confirmed they were looking into the case and revealed they conducted four separate, unsuccessful welfare checks.
However, on November 13, police revealed Banks was found in Texas and closed their case. Investigators also added that no foul play or crime was suspected.
Despite the update, Banks' family was not buying it, claiming the woman found was an "imposter."
Britney Spears' Bodyguards Claim Boyfriend Paul Soliz ISN'T Living at Her Five-Bedroom Mansion DESPITE Moving In ... as His Ex Struggles to Serve Him With Divorce Papers
"(Banks) won't post a video saying she's safe because it's not Chanel," Singh said soon after.
During a rant on Instagram, Banks confirmed she was safe and included shocking allegations against her own family.
She said: "My name is Chanel Banks I'm a 36-year-old American nobody. I have met with the police and verified that not only am I OK, but I'm finally free."
Banks continued: "For my entire life I have been silently carrying the pain of the ritual sexual abuse, manipulation, and outright endless torment I've endured continuously since I was a defenseless baby, at the hands of my own so-called family, whom are all so very 'concerned' about my current whereabouts.
"I have met with the Police and verified that not only am I okay, but I'm finally free from my mother and her family..."