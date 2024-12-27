EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: New Natalie Wood Earwitness Pins Death on Robert Wagner: 'She Was Pleading For Someone to Help Her'

The witness, whose name we are withholding for his protection, said he heard the West Side Story star screaming for her life before disappearing from a yacht near Catalina Island in California back in 1981.

He told RadarOnline.com: "She was pleading for someone to help her. She was screaming, 'Help me! help me!' Then a few minutes went by, and I could still hear her crying.

"And then she let out a (scream) 'HELP ME!'"