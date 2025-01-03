'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence as TV Actor Adds New Charge to Lengthy Criminal Record
A Home Improvement star has once again found himself behind bars.
Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in South Carolina and charged with second-degree domestic violence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to authorities, they responded to a residence on New Year's Day for a domestic issue. When police arrived they determined Bryan had gotten into a physical fight.
The actor, best known for playing Brad Taylor on the popular ABC sitcom, was arrested and taken to the Horry County Jail, where he currently sits.
The TV star's mugshot appeared to show Bryan with cuts on his cheek, his chin, and lips, as well as a mark on his forehead.
Bryan's bond has been set at $10,000.
This is not the first time Bryan has been arrested as he has been racking the charges up for the last 18 months. In July 2023, he was arrested for domestic violence in Oregon, and less than a year later Bryan was booked for a DUI in California – and received a felony charge for the latter.
Bryan was also arrested multiple times in 2020, both for DUIs.
The actor's post-Home Improvement life got even wilder in 2021 when he was accused of fraud. It was alleged, by four sources, that Bryan had stole money from them through a fraudulent scheme involving an agriculture-technology startup.
The unnamed accusers believed they received fake contracts and accused Bryan of collecting a total of around $50,000 from them.
At the time, Bryan denied the allegations and said: "This was not me running some shady scam deal or something – that’s just not me," and claimed he was "in the same boat" since he invested in the company, too.
Bryan added: "What people don’t understand is that you take risks. Nothing is for sure. It’s the same with movie investments and everything else, you lose or you win."
In summer 2024, Bryan was also accused of having "no history of cooperation" regarding a $108K court-ordered judgment over his 2021 film Warning, with the star claiming he is too "broke" to pay.
It came after Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were hit with a $108,940.57 judgment after being accused of "tricking" the victim out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for the movie and failing to respond to the lawsuit.
Since the documents were filed, however, "nothing has been paid on the judgment."
Bryan, according to the documents, admitted "he has six (6) sources of monies now due, or to become due in the future," and also "verbally agrees that the third parties can be used to satisfy this debt."
All this comes after Bryan's TV mom, Patricia Richardson, was spotted looking unrecognizable in Los Angeles 25 years after the show ended.
Richardson, who played Jill Taylor, previously blamed herself for the comedy show wrapping up after eight seasons.
The actress revealed she and her co-star, Tim Allen, agreed the show needed to end after its eighth season, however, the networks wanted to continue. So, Richardson proposed she be paid the same as Allen and be given an executive producer credit in order to sign on for another season.
She recalled: "I knew that Disney would in no way pay me that much. That was my way to say ‘no’ and was a little bit of a flip-off to Disney."