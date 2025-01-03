'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence as TV Actor Adds New Charge to Lengthy Criminal Record

According to authorities, they responded to a residence on New Year's Day for a domestic issue. When police arrived they determined Bryan had gotten into a physical fight.

The actor, best known for playing Brad Taylor on the popular ABC sitcom, was arrested and taken to the Horry County Jail, where he currently sits.

The TV star's mugshot appeared to show Bryan with cuts on his cheek, his chin, and lips, as well as a mark on his forehead.