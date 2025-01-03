JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Fears His Daughter's Killer Targeted Second Victim as Unsolved Assault Case Displays Similarities — And 'Progress' is Made in Cold Case 28 Years After Child's Murder
JonBenét Ramsey's father, John, believes the person responsible for his daughter's death could be linked to another unsolved case.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an assault case from 1997 displays similarities to the infamous cold case involving his six-year-old daughter, according to John.
John appeared on Fox News to touch on the other case, and made it clear he believes there is a "very strong indication that there possibly is a connection."
He explained: "The police blew it off in the beginning, and to my knowledge, never looked at that as an option. The police chief at that time said, 'Well, it's not the same because that little girl in the second incident was not murdered.' That's absurd to say something like that."
John's only daughter, a child beauty queen, was found strangled and bludgeoned to death in the basement of his Boulder, Colorado the day after Christmas.
Just nine months following the shocking murder of JonBenét, an unknown suspect broke into a 14-year-old's home, allegedly attacked the teen in her bedroom, but escaped out of a window after the young girl's mother confronted the attacker.
The victim's home was just two miles from the Ramsey's family home.
The teenager's dad, who was out of town during the incident, later said: "My feeling is he got into the house while they were out and hid inside the house, so he would have been in there for perhaps four to six hours, hiding... The first thing that occurred to us was that it was the parallel to the Ramsey case, because it was exactly the same situation."
John agrees as he said during his Fox News interview: "I believe he was in our home when we got home from going out to friends for dinner with the kids.
"We went to bed, and he waited till we were asleep and attacked JonBenet."
He continued: "In the second case, the parents had gone out. They came home, and they set the burglar alarm on. And the mother heard a noise, eventually, and went into the child's bedroom, and there was a person standing over her bed. So the person was in the house when they came home because they set the burglar alarm. He couldn't have gotten in otherwise."
Despite the possible connection, in 2021 Boulder Police said both cases were unrelated.
"The police department at the time was very poorly led," John added.
"They had, frankly, a group of misfits as detectives that shouldn't have been in that role. They had no skill set or mindset to do that...and it just spiraled out of control very quickly."
This is not the first time the 81-year-old has called out the way authorities have handled his late daughter's case. He recently claimed the killer was a professional killer, under the alias David Cooper, hired by a disgruntled ex-employee of his business.
According to John, Cooper contacted him with a series of phone calls over 20 years ago confessing his crime and providing details of the murder of JonBenét.
John, who is featured in the Netflix documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, blasted police for failing to properly investigate Cooper’s link.
"... I was thinking (Cooper) is legit, and I called the police but they weren’t interested in following up on it."
Meanwhile, John revealed he is planning to meet with the Boulder Police Department chief in Colorado this month, and explained how he wants an independent genetic genealogy research lab to test crime-scene evidence from the home.
"We haven't scheduled the day yet, but we’ll get that figured out," John said of the meeting.