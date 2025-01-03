JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Fears His Daughter's Killer Targeted Second Victim as Unsolved Assault Case Displays Similarities — And 'Progress' is Made in Cold Case 28 Years After Child's Murder

John appeared on Fox News to touch on the other case, and made it clear he believes there is a "very strong indication that there possibly is a connection."

He explained: "The police blew it off in the beginning, and to my knowledge, never looked at that as an option. The police chief at that time said, 'Well, it's not the same because that little girl in the second incident was not murdered.' That's absurd to say something like that."

John's only daughter, a child beauty queen, was found strangled and bludgeoned to death in the basement of his Boulder, Colorado the day after Christmas.

Just nine months following the shocking murder of JonBenét, an unknown suspect broke into a 14-year-old's home, allegedly attacked the teen in her bedroom, but escaped out of a window after the young girl's mother confronted the attacker.