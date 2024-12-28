Inside JonBenét Ramsey's Devastated Dad's Relentless Quest For Justice as He Shares Outpouring of Love for Murdered Daughter 28 Years After Killing
JonBenét Ramsey's long-suffering father opened up in an interview and vowed he wouldn't give up hope the six-year-old's killer will finally be brought to justice after 28 heartbreaking years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, the world has not forgotten the angelic child whose life was cut short by an evil monster, as mourners continue to lay tributes on her grave to solemnly mark her Christmas Day death.
Now 81, John Ramsey remains frustrated over the lack of progress by blundering lawmen who have failed to solve the 1996 murder of JonBenét, who was strangled, beaten and abused by her murderer before her dad discovered her corpse in the basement of the family's Boulder, Colorado, home.
For the past several years, RadarOnline.com has discreetly tracked individuals with credible links to the heinous crime and obtained DNA samples – an effort supported by John.
He said: "The police are not going to solve this the way they are doing it. But some of the journalists and media investigators may turn up the right DNA. Some of the best investigative work has been done by media."
Adding to the father's grief is the Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, which highlights the alleged failures of the Boulder Police Department to relinquish crime scene DNA evidence to the FBI and share details of the investigation with the family.
John added: "They don't want to tell me anything of substance. They say there are things going on that they can't tell me about-and that's frustrating.
"I just want to know what they are doing to move the investigation forward. I believe getting the crime scene evidence into the hands of an outside DNA lab is step one."
The businessman and JonBenet's mom, Patsy, who died of cancer in 2006, were initially treated as suspects but cleared.
Since then, the police have been accused of failing to pursue viable leads on potential culprits.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a self-proclaimed hitman who goes by the alias David Cooper incredibly confessed: "I killed JonBenét Ramsey" 20 years ago during two chilling telephone chats with John.
John recalled that officials refused to investigate the confession while instructing him to bring Cooper to police.
He adds: "We hired our own investigators because we knew the police wouldn't do it."