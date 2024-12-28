Inside JonBenét Ramsey's Devastated Dad's Relentless Quest For Justice as He Shares Outpouring of Love for Murdered Daughter 28 Years After Killing

JonBenét Ramsey's long-suffering father opened up in an interview and vowed he wouldn't give up hope the six-year-old's killer will finally be brought to justice after 28 heartbreaking years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, the world has not forgotten the angelic child whose life was cut short by an evil monster, as mourners continue to lay tributes on her grave to solemnly mark her Christmas Day death.