JonBenét was only 6 years old when she was tragically found dead on Dec. 26, 1996, soon after her mother, Patsy, discovered a ransom note written on a pad of paper with a Sharpie that belonged to the family.

The note demanded $118,000 in exchange for the return of JonBenét. It happened to be the very same number her father, John, had received in a work bonus.

The ransom note was signed "S.B.T.C." Wolf also had a sweatshirt emblazoned with those same initials, which stood for Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

Wolf was never charged but was briefly detained by cops for refusing to submit a handwriting sample to see if his style matched that of the random note.