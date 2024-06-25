Coming Out: Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson From 'The Gilded Age' Declares She’s Queer
Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, has officially come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actress, 33, who stars in HBO's period drama series The Gilded Age, took to social media on June 22 — her mother's birthday — to share a look at her Pride Month festivities and a tribute to her producer girlfriend, Anna Blundell.
Jacobson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring photos of the loved-up pair, "blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb."
Streep celebrated her 75th birthday as her daughter received an outpouring of support from friends in the comments section of her post.
"LIVE queen!" Ariana DeBose cheered as Jeremy O. Harris chimed in, "I love you BBs. Hottest girls around." Blogger Sky Maddas noted the timing of the move, writing, "COMING OUT AT YOUR MOM'S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC."
Jacobson's post also included a screenshot of a June 4 New York Times article titled We're Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion, which discussed the trend of "[p]airing silky garments with butch suiting," followed by photos of the actress posing in similar attire.
Earlier this month, she shared a post captioned, "Cute spring things," looking blissful as she and Blundell posed for lovey-dovey photos. In May, she also commented on a photo of her honey, "Must be nice to be so gorgeous."
Jacobson is Streep's youngest child with estranged husband Don Gummer, 77. The couple also shares three other children: Henry Wolfe, 44, Mamie Gummer, 40, and Grace Gummer, 38.
In October, a representative for Meryl confirmed that the three-time Oscar winner and Don had quietly separated more than six years earlier.
"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," a Streep spox said in a statement.
Meryl has remained private about her split, but rumors of a romance with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short surfaced in January. Short's spokesperson quickly denied these rumors, clarifying that the two were " very good friends."
The actor also dismissed the notion that he and Streep were more than friends after they appeared on screen together in the hit Hulu series.
"We’re not a couple," Short said of Streep during an appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast. "We are just very close friends."