Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Meryl Streep

Coming Out: Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson From 'The Gilded Age' Declares She’s Queer

meryl streep louisa jacobson
Source: @louisa_jacobson/Instagram; MEGA

Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, has officially come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, has officially come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actress, 33, who stars in HBO's period drama series The Gilded Age, took to social media on June 22 — her mother's birthday — to share a look at her Pride Month festivities and a tribute to her producer girlfriend, Anna Blundell.

Jacobson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring photos of the loved-up pair, "blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb."

Article continues below advertisement
louisa jacobson instagram
Source: @louisa_jacobson/Instagram

Jacobson took to Instagram on Saturday to post photos of her and producer girlfriend Anna Blundell.

Streep celebrated her 75th birthday as her daughter received an outpouring of support from friends in the comments section of her post.

"LIVE queen!" Ariana DeBose cheered as Jeremy O. Harris chimed in, "I love you BBs. Hottest girls around." Blogger Sky Maddas noted the timing of the move, writing, "COMING OUT AT YOUR MOM'S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC."

Jacobson's post also included a screenshot of a June 4 New York Times article titled We're Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion, which discussed the trend of "[p]airing silky garments with butch suiting," followed by photos of the actress posing in similar attire.

Article continues below advertisement
louisa jacobson instagram
Source: @louisa_jacobson/Instagram

The actress also posted photos of the loved-up pair earlier this month, writing in the caption, "Cute spring things."

MORE ON:
Meryl Streep
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, she shared a post captioned, "Cute spring things," looking blissful as she and Blundell posed for lovey-dovey photos. In May, she also commented on a photo of her honey, "Must be nice to be so gorgeous."

Jacobson is Streep's youngest child with estranged husband Don Gummer, 77. The couple also shares three other children: Henry Wolfe, 44, Mamie Gummer, 40, and Grace Gummer, 38.

In October, a representative for Meryl confirmed that the three-time Oscar winner and Don had quietly separated more than six years earlier.

Article continues below advertisement

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," a Streep spox said in a statement.

Meryl has remained private about her split, but rumors of a romance with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short surfaced in January. Short's spokesperson quickly denied these rumors, clarifying that the two were " very good friends."

The actor also dismissed the notion that he and Streep were more than friends after they appeared on screen together in the hit Hulu series.

"We’re not a couple," Short said of Streep during an appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast. "We are just very close friends."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.