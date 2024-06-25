Coming Out: Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson From 'The Gilded Age' Declares She’s Queer

Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, has officially come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actress, 33, who stars in HBO's period drama series The Gilded Age, took to social media on June 22 — her mother's birthday — to share a look at her Pride Month festivities and a tribute to her producer girlfriend, Anna Blundell.

Jacobson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring photos of the loved-up pair, "blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb."