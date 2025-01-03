Jack Nicholson, 87, Poses For Rare Photo with Daughter Lorraine, 34, While Celebrating The Holidays — As Fans Fear 'Reclusive' Actor is Battling 'Dementia'
"Reclusive" Jack Nicholson has been photographed with his daughter in a rare sighting over the holidays.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans were excited to see Jack, 87, posing in an Instagram snap alongside his 34-year-old daughter Lorraine Nicholson – especially as health fears surrounding the actor have skyrocketed over the past few years.
The seldom-seen, three-time Oscar winner was featured in a new social media post with Lorraine, who shared a series of photos from their festive celebrations at home.
She captioned the post: "The giving season."
After a few swipes, The Shining actor was seen sitting down with Lorraine as the two wrapped their arms around each other in the study of their home.
Jack, who wore a striped button-up for the occasion, gave a slight smile for the sweet shot.
Lorraine was also photographed with her brother Raymond, both children of Jack and his ex Rebecca Broussard.
Another photo showed Lorraine smiling with Raymond, their cousin Duke Nicholson (Jack's grandson), and Duke's girlfriend Devon Lee Carlson.
In the comments, fans were thrilled to see the actor featured in the carousel post – easing months of worry over his well-being amid growing health concerns.
One person wrote: "So that’s how Jack looks like now."
A second commented: "It’s always good to see Jack."
A third reacted: "Thank you for giving us this post," and another showed excitement by writing: "OMG JACK!"
Someone else noted how "her dad looks great."
In January 2023, friends of the Something's Gotta Give star voiced concerns about his health, describing the highly-praised actor as "living like a recluse."
The actor hasn't been in a film since 2010, and at the time, he hadn't been seen in public in over a year.
Multiple sources told RadarOnline.com the Hollywood star "doesn't leave his house anymore" and his "mind is gone."
The sources further expressed concern he may be quietly battling dementia.
The father-of-five's last known public sighting was in May 2023 as he watched his beloved Los Angeles Lakers play at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
A friend of Jack's revealed he has been staying secluded in his Beverly Hills mansion, which he bought from the late Marlon Brando for $7.8million in 2005.
They said: "He's made it clear his home is his castle, but people just wish he'd step outside and let them know he's okay.
"Jack stays in contact with some relatives, especially Ray, his protégé, whom he’s very proud of, but his days of socializing are long behind him."
The source further noted how Jack's lifestyle mirrored that of Brando in his later years.
Brando, who passed away in 2004, was once a towering figure in Hollywood’s golden age before he gained significant weight in the years leading up to his death.
They added: "Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colourful life, and Jack’s friends are drawing the comparisons. His kids will visit, but they’re his only connection to the world.
"It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore and that’s just sad."