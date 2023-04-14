Jack Nicholson, 85, Looks Disheveled In First Sighting In 18 Months As Pals Fear His 'Sad Last Days' Are Ahead
Jack Nicholson appeared a mess, reemerging for the first time in over a year as his friends fear the recluse actor's “sad last days” are ahead, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The three-time Oscar winner, 85, was spotted on the balcony of his Mulholland Drive compound in Beverly Hills, CA, this week. It's the same $10 million estate that his inner circle believes he'll die alone in.
Nicholson looked disheveled while enjoying the morning air by himself. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, The Shining actor seemed to have just rolled out of bed.
Looking over his balcony and taking in the view, Nicholson wore sweats, an orange shirt, and socks while rocking his undone gray hair and facial scruff.
It's been 18 months since Nicholson has been spotted in public, adding to the ongoing speculation that his health is declining. The legendary star was last seen in October 2021. Nicholson joined his son, Ray, sitting courtside watching his beloved LA Lakers.
"Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn't leave his house anymore... I think his son and daughter are looking after him now,” an insider shared months ago.
Sources spilled they are worried the actor is suffering from Dementia, adding, "the Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him.
"Physically he is fine — but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super talented actor, like Jack, go out this way.”
The last film Nicholson appeared in was the 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know with Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson. Before that, it was the 2007 flick The Bucket List costarring Morgan Freeman.
Back in 2018, sources told RadarOnline.com the 12-time Academy Award nominee was stepping away from acting roles due to his memory loss.
A source said at the time, "There is a simple reason behind his decision — it's memory loss. Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Nicholson's rep for comment.