Jack Nicholson, 85, Looks Disheveled In First Sighting In 18 Months As Pals Fear His 'Sad Last Days' Are Ahead

Jack Nicholson appeared a mess, reemerging for the first time in over a year as his friends fear the recluse actor's “sad last days” are ahead, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The three-time Oscar winner, 85, was spotted on the balcony of his Mulholland Drive compound in Beverly Hills, CA, this week. It's the same $10 million estate that his inner circle believes he'll die alone in.