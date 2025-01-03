'Home Improvement' Star, 73, Looks Unrecognizable While Out in Los Angeles 25 Years Since Hit TV Sitcom Wrapped Up After 8 Seasons

Richardson reflected on her fight for equal treatment on the beloved sitcom in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

She said: "When I took the job, they said it wasn’t meant to be the Tim Allen show. It was meant to be our show."

The show's matriarch said that in the third season, she successfully negotiated her contract to secure four episodes that focused on her character, as well as a profit share that entitled her to a backend percentage of the show's earnings.

"I knew that residuals just get less and less, and I felt that I am going to end up being a huge part of whatever this show is," Richardson explained. "It’s going to work because of me almost as much as because of Tim."