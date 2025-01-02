Jeremy Jackson's Homeless Ex Loni Willison Spotted Going Through Trash After The 'Baywatch' Star's Heartbreaking Confession About 'Losing The Love of His Life'

Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson's ex-wife Loni Willson has been caught digging through garbage while continuing to struggle with life on the streets. RadarOnline.com can reveal new photos of the devastating vision, which showed 41-year-old Willson – a former model who has suffered from drug abuse – picking up a discarded Christmas tree from the trash and placing it into her cart full of blankets and supplies on New Year's Day.

Source: MEGA Willson was photographed carrying her crammed cart around Los Angeles.

The latest capture comes just weeks after Willson's ex-husband spoke out about her horrific downfall, which began in 2016 when Willson faced a massive breakdown due to a crystal meth addiction. In the newest shots, a homeless Willson was seen wearing a floor-length floral gown, cheetah-print booties, and a black hat on her seemingly shaved head.

Source: MEGA The former model was seen digging through dirty trash and picking up a discarded Christmas tree.

The former actress was spotted rummaging through garbage bins and picking out discarded items, which caused her hands to appear stained with dirt and grime. She then picked up a trashed Christmas tree and placed it in the top basket of her shopping cart before continuing to push the crammed carriage around.

At one point, Willson was also seen carrying a large aerosol can in one hand – which comes almost three months after she was caught huffing paint from a brown paper bag. In October, she was photographed while resting on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, where she sprayed Rust-Oleum paint primer out of an aerosol can and into the bag.

The once-glamorous model, who now lives on the streets of Venice Beach, caught the attention of the public after photos emerged of her digging through trash cans in 2018 – leaving everyone, including her ex-husband, in disbelief. Willson's struggles escalated after her split from Jackson in 2014, following an alleged abusive relationship.

Source: MEGA Willson was seen wearing a floor-length floral gown and a black baseball cap.

In late October, the Baywatch star spoke out about his ex-wife's downfall, saying she is now "gone". Jackson, 44, had not seen his ex for four years following a heated argument that culminated in a 911 call, which effectively marked the end of their two-year marriage.

He described the pain of losing Willison as akin to the death of someone close to him, recounting his futile attempts to help her through her struggles with mental illness and addiction. The actor claimed: "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."

During their final year together, Jackson said Willison's mental health deteriorated, manifesting in paranoia, anxiety attacks, and hallucinations that led her to believe Jackson was her enemy. Despite Jackson's efforts to support and guide her, he claimed her condition worsened, leading to further strain on their relationship.

Source: MEGA Willson's ex, Jackson, recently spoke out about his ex-wife by saying she is now 'gone'.

Apart from battling his own demons, Jackson said he dedicated significant resources to help Willison recover, including attending therapy sessions, medication, and seeking spiritual support. However, his efforts proved futile as Willison's behavior became increasingly erratic.

She was spotted barefoot while picking through bins in Los Angeles a few years later, with recent reports confirming the former model is still homeless. Jackson added: "I lost the love of my life. I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry. I'm 44-years-old. I still have not proposed or wanted to marry anyone else. "She was my choice, the only choice I ever made, and I lost it."

While Jackson said he was able to help steer her away from drugs and porn while they were together, he wasn’t equipt to deal with her deteriorating mental health. He claimed: "She was hearing things. She was seeing things, and she was accusing me of things that were completely delusional. She would have massive breakdowns, panic attacks. "She would come home from work, crying, scared she was going to stab somebody at the doctor's office."

Source: MEGA The former model reportedly suffered from drug addiction and had a mental breakdown in 2016.

In past interviews, Willson opened up about personal struggles she dealt with over the years, including mental breakdowns and beliefs someone was sending electrical currents into her body. She claimed she "couldn't live inside anywhere" because someone "electrocuted" her every day for nearly a year, and she now can't be exposed to electricity.