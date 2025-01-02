OnlyFans Model Scarlet Vas Gives Birth To First Child with Stepbrother Tayo Ricci — 'Our Christmas Miracle'
OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas has welcomed a baby daughter with her step-brother Tayo Ricci – who also happens to be her husband.
The little girl, whose name they have yet to reveal, was welcomed into the world just before Christmas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Vas, 29, shared the happy news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, December 25. In the snap, the Australian influencer cuddled her newborn, as her shirtless husband wrapped his arms around both.
She captioned the snap: "Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived. Merry Christmas from our family to yours."
A subsequent photo featured a closeup of the tiny tots little hand grabbing her mom and dad's fingers.
The first-time parents have been gleefully sharing special moments with their daughter.
On Thursday, the couple posted an Instagram reel showing Ricci holding the hair-covered child, while Vas leaned over and gave the girl a kiss on the head.
She captioned the photo with the simple message: "And then there were three."
The pair uploaded another Instagram carousel on Friday, Dec. 27, this time introducing their daughter to their beloved dogs.
They also showed why they are successful OnlyFans content creators by stripping down in Christmas-themed boxers and a revealing maternity bra for a few additional snaps with their newborn.
This time they captioned the collection: "Belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years to all of you. Love from the Ricci’s."
Reaction online has been decidedly mixed – with many people commenting about the unconventional nature of Vos and Ricci's marriage.
One follower called them a "trash fam" while another remarked, "Cringe" next to a video of the new family.
A third railed: That poor baby. Having to have a legacy of her parents being step siblings and being proud of it. I hope that baby turns out normal despite her circumstances."
Still others offered their congratulations and well-wishes, and defended the pair and their love.
One user countered: "What is wrong with people!!! If you have nothing nice to say keep it shut and don't follow them. How can you say that about a baby your (sic) the one with a f*** up mind to even think that.
"Also, so what if there (sic) step brother or sister they are not blood related! Let them be happy and enjoy this beautiful journey they have begun."
Vas, who played Mishti Sharma on the Australian soap opera Neighbours from 2017 to 2018, first met Ricci when both were teens – long before their respective parents were ever married.
In an interview with News.com.au, she explained: "We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends. Our families knew each other and they introduced us, I guess you could say. So we’ve known each other for a very long time."
The duo first went viral in 2021 with a video titled, I fell in love with my bf’s best friend… who happens to be my step bro. Though they acknowledge the criticism for their union, Vas has said it doesn't matter to the lovebirds.
"Honestly, it doesn’t affect us because we have each other. I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining. If something’s really negative, we might comment back. We find it is quite a good disarming tactic," she said.