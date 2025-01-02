The little girl, whose name they have yet to reveal, was welcomed into the world just before Christmas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas has welcomed a baby daughter with her step-brother Tayo Ricci – who also happens to be her husband.

A subsequent photo featured a closeup of the tiny tots little hand grabbing her mom and dad's fingers.

She captioned the snap: "Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived. Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Vas, 29, shared the happy news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, December 25. In the snap, the Australian influencer cuddled her newborn, as her shirtless husband wrapped his arms around both.

They have yet to reveal the baby's name.

This time they captioned the collection: "Belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years to all of you. Love from the Ricci’s."

They also showed why they are successful OnlyFans content creators by stripping down in Christmas-themed boxers and a revealing maternity bra for a few additional snaps with their newborn.

The pair uploaded another Instagram carousel on Friday, Dec. 27, this time introducing their daughter to their beloved dogs.

She captioned the photo with the simple message: "And then there were three."

On Thursday, the couple posted an Instagram reel showing Ricci holding the hair-covered child, while Vas leaned over and gave the girl a kiss on the head.

The first-time parents have been gleefully sharing special moments with their daughter.

Reaction online has been decidedly mixed – with many people commenting about the unconventional nature of Vos and Ricci's marriage.

One follower called them a "trash fam" while another remarked, "Cringe" next to a video of the new family.

A third railed: That poor baby. Having to have a legacy of her parents being step siblings and being proud of it. I hope that baby turns out normal despite her circumstances."

Still others offered their congratulations and well-wishes, and defended the pair and their love.

One user countered: "What is wrong with people!!! If you have nothing nice to say keep it shut and don't follow them. How can you say that about a baby your (sic) the one with a f*** up mind to even think that.

"Also, so what if there (sic) step brother or sister they are not blood related! Let them be happy and enjoy this beautiful journey they have begun."