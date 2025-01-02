'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Filmed Reality Show Focused on Her Eccentric Life Just Before She Died in Paris From 'Pulmonary Embolism'

Those close to Wildenstein while filming described her as "happy," "healthy," and "a joy to work with." At the moment, the status of the series isn't clear, but the show is said to be completed.

All this comes as news of Wildenstein's death rocked the world as she passed away in Paris at the age of 84 from an apparent pulmonary embolism.

Klein confirmed his love's death in a statement, which read: "We had a nice happy hour the same night. We were getting ready for the new year, and we took a little nap just to look good before getting dressed."

He explained Wildenstein's phlebitis diagnosis – which causes an inflammation of the veins in a person's legs – caused the pulmonary embolism that led to her death.