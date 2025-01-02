Your tip
'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Filmed Reality Show Focused on Her Eccentric Life Just Before She Died in Paris From 'Pulmonary Embolism'

Photo of Jocelyn Wildenstein
Source: MEGA

'Catwoman' Wildenstein was set to show her fans a whole new look at her life.

Jan. 2 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Jocelyn Wildenstein was ready to show the world a closer look at her eccentric life before her unexpected death.

Wildenstein, also known as 'Catwoman' due to her excessive plastic surgery procedures over the years, was set to showcase her life in a reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jocelyn wildenstein seen in paris
Source: MEGA

Wildenstein filmed footage for a potential reality show before her death.

According to sources, Wildenstein filmed plenty of footage a year ago for a potential reality show – however the project has yet to be purchased by a network or a streaming service. In 2023, producers Christine Peters and Jeff Jenkins shot footage for about a month's time.

Insiders claimed the series put the spotlight on Wildenstein's life as she moved from Miami to Los Angeles, and also focused on the socialite and her fiancé, Lloyd Klein, attempting to bring his former fashion store back to the West coast.

Wildenstein's love of animals was also set to be displayed in the reality show.

jocelyn wildenstein seen in paris
Source: MEGA

Wildenstein, also known as 'Cat Woman,' was known for her shocking amount of plastic surgeries.

Those close to Wildenstein while filming described her as "happy," "healthy," and "a joy to work with." At the moment, the status of the series isn't clear, but the show is said to be completed.

All this comes as news of Wildenstein's death rocked the world as she passed away in Paris at the age of 84 from an apparent pulmonary embolism.

Klein confirmed his love's death in a statement, which read: "We had a nice happy hour the same night. We were getting ready for the new year, and we took a little nap just to look good before getting dressed."

He explained Wildenstein's phlebitis diagnosis – which causes an inflammation of the veins in a person's legs – caused the pulmonary embolism that led to her death.

catwoman jocelyn wildenstein unrecognizable throwback photo
Source: MEGA

Wildenstein died in Paris earlier this week.

He continued: "Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain. When I wake up, I said, 'Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,' and she was cold and she was dead."

According to Klein, all was well just days before the fashion designer's passing: "We were at the Ritz two days ago. We were having dinner. Before that, we had come for Fashion Week at Chanel. Everything was good, everything was good."

"It's very sad," he added. "It's extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I know for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year's Eve and to find her cold."

catwoman jocelyn wildenstein unrecognizable throwback photo
Source: @JOCELYNWILDENSTEIN/INSTAGRAM

The socialite reportedly gained a $2.5 billion divorce settlement following her split from art dealing Alec Wildenstein.

Wildenstein became known worldwide in the 90s following her shocking transformation amid her very public divorce from billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein.

At one point, Wildenstein claimed to have never gone under the knife.

She said earlier this year: “I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible."

She continued at the time: "I don't like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it. I have had Botox only twice. I don't know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result, my face swelled up.”

Wildenstein also claimed to have never gotten fillers.

