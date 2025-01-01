'Catwoman' Dead At 84: Former Billionaire Jocelyn Wildenstein Famed For Her Extreme Plastic Surgery Passes Away In Paris From 'Pulmonary Embolism'

Wildenstein, born Jocelyne Périsset, was in a Parisian palace at the time of her death, which was announced by her partner Lloyd Klein, 57.

She was last seen looking healthy on December 18 in the French capital when with Klein.

The star smiled at onlookers while in a fur jacket, leggings and boots as she wore black sunglasses and her blonde hair in soft waves over her shoulders.

She was nicknamed Catwoman due to her pronounced cat eyes and leonine features.

Wildenstein had over 1 million Instagram followers and described herself as an "art dealer."