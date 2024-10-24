'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson Opens Up About Homeless Drug-Addled Former Wife Loni Willison and Her Horrific Downfall
Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson has spoken out about the shocking and tragic downfall of his ex-wife Loni Willison.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the heartbreaking events leading to the end of their tumultuous marriage and what led a former model to wind up living on the street.
The once-glamorous model, 41, now homeless and living on the streets of Venice Beach, caught the attention of the public after photos emerged of her digging through trash cans in 2018, leaving everyone, including her ex-husband, in disbelief.
Jackson, 44, had not seen his ex for four years following a heated argument that culminated in a 911 call, which effectively marked the end of their two-year marriage.
He described the pain of losing Willison as akin to the death of someone close to him, recounting his futile attempts to help her through her struggles with mental illness and addiction.
The Baywatch actor claimed: "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."
During their final year together, Willison's mental health deteriorated, manifesting in paranoia, anxiety attacks, and hallucinations that led her to believe Jackson was her enemy.
Despite Jackson's efforts to support and guide her, Willison's condition worsened, leading to further strain on their relationship.
Apart from battling his own demons, Jackson dedicated significant resources to help Willison recover, including attending therapy sessions, medication, and seeking spiritual support. However, his efforts proved futile as Willison's behavior became increasingly erratic.
Jackson said: "I lost the love of my life. I lost the only woman I've ever proposed to, the only woman I've ever wanted to marry.
"I'm 44-years-old. I still have not proposed or wanted to marry anyone else.
"She was my choice, the only choice I ever made, and I lost it."
The couple's tumultuous relationship, marked by Willison's past in the adult entertainment industry, culminated in their marriage in 2012, only to face challenges due to her unwillingness to abandon her career.
Jackson was able to help steer her away from drugs and porn while they were together, but he wasn’t equipt to deal with her deteriorating mental health, which in the final year of their marriage included worsening panic attacks, hallucinations and breakdowns.
He claimed: "She was hearing things. She was seeing things, and she was accusing me of things that were completely delusional. She would have massive breakdowns, panic attacks.
"She would come home from work, crying, scared she was going to stab somebody at the doctor's office."
Despite his efforts to help her, Jackson claimed his then-girlfriend tried to engineer a "hostile takeover" of his finances by secretly recording him and calling the cops accusing him of attempted murder.
Jackson told the Daily Mail: "She set me up and started screaming that I was hurting her when I did nothing to her.
"There are no hospital records. There are no doctor bills. There are no X-rays there are no pictures. She attacked me while recording, screaming, 'you're hurting me.'
"I have not seen her since that day ... I went through the biggest depression of my life for two years after."
