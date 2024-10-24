'Baywatch' Star Jeremy Jackson Opens Up About Homeless Drug-Addled Former Wife Loni Willison and Her Horrific Downfall

The once-glamorous model, 41, now homeless and living on the streets of Venice Beach, caught the attention of the public after photos emerged of her digging through trash cans in 2018, leaving everyone, including her ex-husband, in disbelief.

Jackson, 44, had not seen his ex for four years following a heated argument that culminated in a 911 call, which effectively marked the end of their two-year marriage.

He described the pain of losing Willison as akin to the death of someone close to him, recounting his futile attempts to help her through her struggles with mental illness and addiction.

The Baywatch actor claimed: "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."